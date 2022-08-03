15th August Independence Day 2022 Speech: India will celebrate its 76th year of Independence on 15th August. Like every year, the tricolour will be unfurled from the Red Fort, Old Delhi by the Prime Minister of India. On the day of Independence Day, the honourable president of India delivers the ‘Address to the Nation’ and several cultural events and functions are organized by different institutions. The most common of them are the ones which are commemorated in schools and colleges. Flag hoisting ceremonies, patriotic singing and dance competitions, painting programmes, fancy dress contest, quizzes and speeches are held in different educational centres.Also Read - 73rd Republic Day: ITBP Troops Brave Bone-Chilling Cold, Unfurl Tiranga at 15,000 Feet in Ladakh | Watch

India got independence on 15th August 1947 from British Rule.

Before Independence India was a British colony and during that period our people have suffered a lot and have sacrificed their lives.

People who have been born after independence must feel proud as they are fortunate to be born in an independent India. Therefore they must acknowledge the sacrifice of our freedom fighters.

After independence, we got our own constitution and are able to enjoy our fundamental rights.

We should all be proud to be an Indian, and we should admire our fortune to have been born in the land of Independent India.

From 1857 to 1947, history has noticed several revolutions and sacrifices of our great leaders and freedom fighters.

We should not forget the sacrifices of all the freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Sekhar Azad, and millions of other whose names are not even known but they fought to make India free from the colonial rule of Britishers.

We should remember the teachings of freedom fighters like Gandhiji’s non-violence philosophy and should follow it in our lives.

On this auspicious occasion of Independence Day National flag is unfurled and national anthem is recited by the people across the country.

1-minute speech for students

India celebrates Independence Day every year on 15th August. This will be 76th Independence Day. India got free from British rule in 1947. On this day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag at the Red Fort, New Delhi. Across India, Schools and colleges celebrate this day with much pomp and fervour. Students prepare speeches, patriotic songs, and participate in many other activities.

This is a sample speech, check out these points on how to write a good speech:

Remember to introduce yourself Don’t forget to give a structure to your speech Avoid long sentences. Always make eye-contact with the audience Don’t lose focus from the topic End the speech with a poem or an idiom.

Short Independence Day Speech 15 August

India is known as one of the most powerful countries in the world but still, people’s love for their country doesn’t keep them away from celebrating their Independence Day. Citizens celebrate the day by remembering the freedom fighters with full energy, dedication, and love for the country. Schools and Colleges celebrate this day by organizing dances, choruses, and speeches so if you want a short Independence Day speech within 500 words this article

Check out the Short Independence Day Speech below:

“ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahi voh paani hain….jo desh ke kaam naa aaye vo bekaar jawani hain…” this dialogue from ‘Rang De Basanti’ give goosebumps to listeners but it suits those fighters who sacrificed their lives for us. Exactly 74 years ago i.e. 15th August 1947, our country got freedom from British rule. Freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Laxmi Bai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and the list goes on.

Bhagat Singh: 22 years boy who left his family, perfect job and decided to become a freedom fighter along with his friends Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Mahatma Gandhi: left his perfect household life and started Satyagraha Movement, Dandi March.

Rani Laxmi Bai: “Khubh Ladi Mardaani thi voh Jhansi wali Rani thi voh” who fought with Britisher carrying her son on her back till her last breath.

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel: Known as ‘Iron Man of India’ made India a united country and help the traders, people by dividing parts of the country into different states.

Every year Red Fort is ornamented with flowers along with its podium, stairs, marching ground, and seats for guests are arranged. Prime Minister hoist National Flag with National Anthem “Janna Ganna Manna” and address the nation by sharing the achievements done by the government via different schemes, acts in previous years and also promises to make his country number one in the whole world. After the speech, 21 gunshots are fired in honour by remembering freedom fighters. Armed Forces (Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Army), Motorcycle troops, and the parade is conducted on Red Fort where they salute National Flag. At last, Prime Minister greets students, teachers who attend the function by letting go of balloons in the air.

At the same time, CM’s of states hoist National Flag and attend parades prepared by the people and appreciate them. Many government and non-government institutions also hoist flags in their offices. Schools, colleges decorate their classrooms, halls with drawings of freedom fighters, writing poems, decorating walls with balloons and art. Students also prepare parades, dance performances, choruses and speeches. Not only in India but also in foreign countries Indians celebrate the day by distributing sweets and by singing National

Anthem. On borders, soldiers also hoist National Flag then sing and dance patriotic songs. They feel proud because citizens trust them and easily sleeps at home.

Even today also, we have many soldiers who leave their luxurious life to protect our nation and us. For sake of their country, they decide to join the army whether it’s Armed Forces, Navy, BSF, Commandos or Para-armed forces. Without informing their loved one’s they go to missions with no idea that whether they will come back alive or wrapped in National Flag. Many wars took place whether it was the Kargil War, India- China War, violating the rules of the Line of Control (LOC), URI attacks, Pulwama attack but every time our forces prove their enemy that now they are not going to compromise or give any type of mercy.

Independence Day Speech In English by Student (1500 word long speech)

Good morning everyone,

My respected teachers and dear friends,

[INTRODUCTION]

On the tantalizing morning of this holy day, with patriotic fervor and pride, on 15th January, each Indian fills his heart with immense respect and love for his motherland. Being the sons of India, each year on this day, one unfolds the hues of saffron, pure white and divine green with salutes and tribute. Past back it was on this day of 1947, that the Indian independence along with its government came into being. On this very day, the Indian Independence act was finally declared in this Nation. Unrolling the Indian Tricolour in the nation‘s capital, our leaders made beautiful memories with vibrant radiating love for the nation.

The independence that is freedom is that of a state in which its inhabitants or population or some portion thereof, excise self-government and sovereignty over the society. It is the sort of self-determination that focuses on exercising its power over the population, definite territory, self-ruling government, and trying to be self-reliant. In short, it will be a self-sufficient state with affairs that will be settled by themselves and without any interference.

Reminiscence of this pious day, India declares itself to be independent in all respects and got freed from the shackles of British imperialism. A struggle of about 200 years, with submission, begging for mercy and hope – a hope to live each day like a free bird, hope to win through all the battles, and finally, a hope to visualise the dawn of a rising sun in the nation has led India to learn how to fight back for every situation which comes across to stop her. If you try to estimate the strength of India and its woman, you get to see that it equalises to live with the pain of dipping a tea bag in a cup of hot tea.

[SIGNIFICANCE OF INDIA’S INDEPENDENCE]

The history of India and its independence is an epic in the freedom fight and a challenge to destiny. With the beginning of a new era, each year India tries to unfold itself with vibrant hues of pomp, progress and perseverance. Diving deep into the reels of India’s history, we get to see how our freedom fighters and the sons of India fought for winning the battle and envisioned rising India to be an independent nation. Their invaluable sacrifices led us to live today in a civilised state with each night sleeping comfortably on our bed. It is an inspiration to all our youth to have the courage and religiously celebrate the pride of being born in this country. The echoes of the patriotic songs make the ambience of this day to remould India has a unique identity.

With the unfurling of the tricolour, Bharat Mata is secured from the clutches of the East India Company and the British rule and what remains is our unity – ultimate strength with diversity. Being a nation with different cultures and inspired by the footprints of the great men, like Babu and Netaji, India seems to rule and understand every situation it thinks to handle itself with appropriate methods of being an extremist or an assertive one. The elixir of equality and justice, which our leaders have spread across the country, seems to be the biggest phenomenon that India could ever face.

[INSPIRATION TO THE YOUTH]

As the youth of the nation, it is our prime responsibility to sacrifice ourselves in contributing to our mother India. On this very day, we should pay a heartfelt tribute to the millions of martyrs of mother India. The brave souls and the valiant soldiers, armed forces, and our police, as well as our security forces who have engaged their life in contributing and safeguarding our mother nation, should be rewarded for their rigorous reparations.

Securing its full autonomy from the colonialists, this day captures Immense significance in the core of the Indian citizens living in any corner of this world. Holding it to be a national holiday, this day seems to have an ambiance of hoisting the national flag at all institutions as well as in our homes, the exhibition of the various art forms representing the tricolor, arrangement of various cultural programs as a tribute along with the synchronizing memories of the partition of India.

Past back on 15 August 1947, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, our former prime minister of India, unfurled the tri-colored flag in New Delhi, the capital of India, at the Lahori Gate located in the Red Fort. Not only our freedom fighters but also our father of the nation that is Bapu Ji had fasted than in Calcutta and was living a life of a perfect saint with the promotion of khadi and devoted his time to prayers and revolting against hatred.

Once upon a time, India was termed to be Spiceland, the place to be famous for its spices and masalas. With abundant resources and minerals, India was once termed to be the most attractive country in this world. When the British arrived and present India in their shackles, they began to misuse all the resources and started to collect all these valuable materials back to their country. Not only did they manipulate the rules but also started to force ownership on India and its policies. They work according to their whims and fancies and started implementing the divide and rule policy which shattered India into two parts.

[FINAL MESSAGE AND TRIBUTE TO THE MATRYS]

Parades are organized each year to pay tribute to all freedom fighters and to Armed Forces who each day protect us and secure us from antagonists. Therefore, it is on the 15th of August each year when we remember that being the citizens of India it is our prime responsibility to uphold the virtues of a nation, stand for a nation, be for the nation, and be of the nation. The youth who are the pillars to uphold the virtues of tolerance, love, peace should have a fellow feeling amongst the people and should have a warmblood to fight for our country. Each one of us should be inspired to look for the Swadeshi outfits and cater to the fraternity and freedom of speech that our country has given the right. The fundamental rights of India and its directive principles have always inspired us to be proud to be Indian.

Freedom is the most loving aspect of this era. It is something which we pine for. On this Auspicious day of Independence, we all the sons of mother India fight to win because we don’t have runner-ups on the battlefield. Let’s salute the martyrs who have let her flag flow high in the saffron and prosperous green hues.

“If your blood doesn’t rage then it is water flowing in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland”- Chandra Shekhar Azad.

[TOKEN OF THANKS AND CONCLUSION]

At last, I would like to end my speech with a note of gratefulness and a bunch of thank you. Gifting our country with the resplendent morning and paving the path for its independence and some who became the epitome of simplicity, humility and wisdom, I pay tribute to all the noble personalities on this religious day. Not forgetting the khadi man of India who once brought in the satyagraha with some others who brought in the seraphic ideologies of Swaraj of the masses has led this day to be the most memorable one in each year. Be their footprints keep on guiding us in creating an incredible and prosperous India ahead and each day blooming in it to make a better place to live in.

Thank you.

