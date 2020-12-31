31st December History: Today is the last day of 2020, people will say goodbye to this day with a lot of pomp and fervour and welcome New Year with a bang. But maybe most of you are not aware that India has a deep-rooted connection with the last day of the year. On 31 December 1600, the British East India Company received a Royal Charter from the British monarch Elizabeth I to trade with the East Indies. The company went on to colonise the Indian subcontinent.

As per history, it was a joint-stock company established with an agenda of trading with the East Indies. The company was initially set to trade with maritime Southeast Asia but it ended up trading with China and India. Interesting, isn’t it?

Important Events That Took Place On December 31:

1501: The first Battle of Cannanore.

1738: Birth of Lord Cornwallis, 3rd Governor-General of India.

1802: Peshwa Baji Rao II came under British protection.

1857: Queen Victoria declares Ottawa the capital of Canada.

1929: At midnight in Lahore, Mahatma Gandhi pledged complete independence with the Congress.

1943: Birth of Ben Kingsley. Very few people know that his real name was Krishna Bhanji. Born in Yorkshire, England, Ben played the lead role in the film Gandhi in the year 1982 and for this he received the Academy Award for Best Actor.

1964: Donald Campbell holds the record for driving the fastest speed on water and land. He was the first person in the world to make records on both surfaces in a single year. However, this same passion of speed killed him in 1967.

1972: Baseball great Roberto Clement dies in a plane crash. He was carrying relief material collected for the earthquake victims of Nicaragua.

1999: US officially hands over control of Panama Canal to Panama.

2004: A 508-meter-tall building inaugurated in Taipei, Taiwan. At that time it was claimed to be the tallest building in the world.

2014: 36 people killed, 49 injured in stampede on New Year’s Eve in Shanghai, China.