5 Things to Buy on Dhanteras if You Can’t Afford to Buy Gold And Silver Right Now

Dhanteras 2023: Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali, and it is also known as Dhanatrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi, is the festival of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that the goddess Lakshmi appeared among the churning of the milk ocean. It is also said that on this day, goddess Lakshmi blesses the houses of her devotees. People believe that buying gold, silver, and kitchenware is considered fortunate on Dhanteras. Here is a list of items you may purchase on this day if you aren’t too keen to acquire gold because jewellery stores are often packed on this day.

5 Items You Can Purchase Other Than Gold And Silver

Electronic Device: If you are planning to buy a new fridge or television, Dhanteras is a good time to buy it. It is not only auspicious but you will also enjoy big discounts during this festive season on electronic goods. You can buy a washing machine, television, microwave or mobile phone today. Broom: Well, it is not a usual thing to buy during a festival but purchasing a broom is good because it is used for cleaning. The broom is said to clean out the poverty from your house. Goddess Lakshmi Idol: Another thing you should buy on Dhanteras is an idol of goddess Lakshmi. You can keep it with other valuable things at home or in your mandir or the worship place. Gomti Chakra: Gomti chakra is considered sacred by Hindus. These are a type of snails found in Gomti River, Dwarka. It is believed that gomti chakra gives health, wealth and prosperity. Dhanteras is an auspicious time to buy gomti chakra. Wrap it in a yellow cloth and place it with your other valuable things. Home: Dhanteras is also an auspicious day to buy a new house. It is also an auspicious time to start your business. In India, Dhanteras is the day when business people begin their financial year.

Buying a property, a home, a car, gold, and silver on Dhanteras is seen to be very auspicious as it is thought to draw luck and wealth. However, there are also things you should NOT buy on Dhanteras. Try to avoid buying things in black colour, utensils made of iron, sharp objects like knives, things made of glass or artificial jewellery. Make sure you don’t bring home empty utensils. Put some sweets or fill water in the new utensils when you bring them home.

