The Bhagavad Gita or Gita is one of the most important religious books in the history of mankind. It is a timeless guide, which has knowledge and logic in every word. It is a discourse that took place between Lord Krishna and Arjun before the start of the Kurukshetra war. The teachings helped Arjun to change his perspective on life.
Having an understanding of the Bhagavad Gita can help everyone gain insight into life. The holy book teaches us the intricacies of life and how to deal with them.
We have listed 7 verses from the Bhagavad Gita that you must learn:
- We came to this world empty-handed. We have made everything over here, be it relations, money, love or respect. We cannot take anything with us when we die. Everything would be leftover here.
- World is perishable and whoever comes to this world surely has to go one day. The soul can never be destroyed. Always remember you are a soul not a body. Death is just the passing of the soul from the material world to the spirit realm.
- A truth can never be destroyed. One should not be afraid of doing good.
- Whatever happened was good, whatever is happening is good and what all will happen in the future will be good.
- Work is of utmost importance and one must work with dedication without always worrying about results.
- It talks a lot about meditation. Meditation is considered extremely helpful for inner peace and ‘sadhna’.
- Things may not be the same, the way they used to be. Things and circumstances change. We should neither expect people, nor surroundings, not even society to be same. They all change with time.