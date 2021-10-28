Ahoi Ashtami 2021: Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated by mothers for the well-being of their children. It is celebrated four days after Karwa Chauth and eight days before Diwali. This year the festival is celebrated on Thursday, 28 October 2021. According to Purnimant calendar, it falls in the month of Kartik, while according to Amanta calendar followed in South India, it falls in the month of Ashwin. It is just the name of the months which differs however, the Ahoi Ashtami falls on the same day. Ahoi Ashtami is similar to Karwa Chauth as women abstain from consuming food and water throughout the day. The fast is broken after the sighting of the stars in the sky. Ahoi Ashtami is also called as ‘Ahoi Aathe’ as the fasting is during the eighth day of the month.Also Read - Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2021: When to End Fast, Timing For Kanya Pujan, Significance - All You Need to Know

They prepare a variety of traditional food for rituals of Ahoi puja. Ahoi puja is observed in the evening and mother open their fast after the sighting of stars in the sky. Devotees draw a picture of Ahoi Mata/Ahoi Bhagwati on the wall and do puja by offering food to maa as a Prashad.

Puja Time:

Ahoi Ashtami puja muhurat: 05:39 PM to 06:56 PM

Govardhan Radha Kund bath Thursday, October 28, 2021

Evening time to see the stars – 06:03 PM

Worship Method:

On the day of Ahio Ashtami, women draw a picture of Ahoi Mata on the ocher, along with the picture of Seh, and her seven sons. Then fill an urn with water and keep it at a place of worship. Then worship Ahio Mata with rice and roli and offer sweet poo or flour pudding. The women also listen top the story of Ahio Mata with seven grains of wheat in hand. After the stars come out, women break their fast by offering arghya.