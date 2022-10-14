Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Ahoi Ashtami is an auspicious festival in which mothers fast from dawn to dusk for the well-being of their children. It is observed before eight days of Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth. The festival is also known as Ahoi Aathe since it falls on the Ashtami Tithi or the eight days of the month.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Women Break Fast, Perform Rituals As Moon Sighted in Delhi, Faridabad, Noida

On this day, mothers observe fast for their sons and daughters for the whole day. The Vrat is broken during twilight after sighting stars in the night sky. The mothers pray and wish for the well-being and prosperity of their children. It is mostly commentated in the northern parts of India.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year, Ahoi Ashtami will be celebarted on October 17. According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami tithi will begin at 9:29 am on October 17 and will end at 11: 57 am on October 18, 2022.

Shubh Muhurat: 6:00 pm to 7:13 PM on October 17, 2022

6:00 pm to 7:13 PM on October 17, 2022 Star Sighting: 6: 21 on October 17, 2022

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Significance

Ahoi Ashtami is the festival dedicated to Goddess Ahoi or Ahoi Mata. It is believed that Mothers who observe fast on this day should worship Goddess Ahoi for the well being and prosperity of their kids. As per Hindu mythology, Mothers who keep this vrat with complete dedication, Goddess Ahoi blesses their children.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi