Akshaya Tritiya also known as Akha Teej is an auspicious Hindu festival and this year, it falls on April 26, 2020. According to Hindu calendar, Akshay Tritiya is celebrated when Sun and Moon are in elation. Such rare occurrence usually takes place on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Vaisakh month. ‘Akshaya‘ word is derived from Sanskrit word which means never diminishing and the festival symbolizes good over bad. This festival is considered highly auspicious as it is believed that on this day Lord Ganesha and Veda Vyas started writing Mahabharata. Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Religious Importance, Best Time to Buy Gold And How to Celebrate Amid COVID-19 Scare

According to mythological story, the God of wealth Kubera prayed to Goddess Lakshmi and he was granted with wealth and prosperity. Since then people believe that any activity started on this day will definitely bring fruitful results. Further it was also said that the holy river Ganga descended from the heavens on earth on this auspicious day. Parashurama Jayanti is also celebrated on the same day of Akshaya Tritiya and it is believed that the sage Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day. People believe that starting new ventures of business, construction, buying a new property or getting married, brings good results.

Here we bring you some of the best messages and wishes that you can extend to your loved ones:

Quote Reads: Tuhanu akshaya tritiya dian dher saari Shubh Kamnavan Maa Lakshmi Tuhade te apni kirpa humesha banaye rahkhe, Tuhanu Akshaya Tritiya dian Lakh Lakh Vadhaian. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

Quote Reads:

Mantra of Lord vishnu

Shaantaakaaram Bhujagashayanam Padmanaabham Suresham

Vishwaadhaaram Gaganasadrasham Meghavarnam Shubhaangam

Lakshmikaantam Kamalanayanam Yogibhirdhyaanagamyam

Vande Vishnum Bhavabhayaharam Sarvalokaikanaatham

Quote Reads:

With all the blessings of God,

May your life always filled

with lots of prosperity,

There’s no sorrows left,

eternal happiness for you,

Wishing You Happy Akshaya Tritiya

Quote Reads:

Aapko is Akshaya Tritiya par

Zindagi ki sabse pyari wish

Mile Mata Laxhmi aap par

Maher kare, Happy Akshaya

Tritiya to you & your family

Quote Reads:

Akshay Tritiya aayi hai

Sang khushiya laayi hai

Sukh samriddhi paayi hai

Prem ki bahar chhayi hai

Aapko aur aapke parivar ko

Akshay Tritiya ki shubh kaamnaayein

Quote Reads:

Akha Teej Ke Is Pawan Awsar

Par Aur Mata Laxmi Ki Kripa

Se Aap Aur Aapke Poore Pariwar

Par Bharpoor Khusiyan Aur

Apar Dhan Ki Varsha Ho

Quote Reads: Akshaya Tritiya is very sacred and auspicious day. There is a belief that valuables bought on this special day will bring prosperity, luck and success. So purchase gold of your wish. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Quote Reads: Maa Lakshmi app pur apni kripa hamesha banaye rahkhee. Apko Akshaya Tritiya ki Shubh Kamnaye.

Quote Reads: Buying gold is a popular activity on Akshaya Tritiya as it is the ultimate symbol of wealth and prosperity Gold and gold jewelry bought and worn on this day signify never diminishing good fortune.

Quote Reads: Aapko akshaya tritiya ki her saari Shubh Kamnaye… Maa Lakshmi aap pe apni krupa humesha banaye rahkhee Apko Akshaya Tritiya ki Shubh Kamnaye…

Quote Reads:

May Lord Ram Bless U

On This Special Day,

And May It Will Be A New Beginning

Of Greater Prosperity,

Awesome Success And Full Happiness

Quote Reads:

Log Akshaya Tritiya Par Sona Kharidte Hain

Mera Manana Hai Ki Iss Mauke Par

Humein Logo Ka Dil Kharidna Chahiye

Wo Bhi Pyara Sa Status Share Karke

Quote Reads:

With all the blessings of God,

May your life always filled

with lots of prosperity,

There’s no sorrows left,

eternal happiness for you.

Quote Reads:

May Lord bless you on this

Auspicious day of Akshaya Trithiya,

And May it be a new beginning of

Greater prosperity, success and happiness.

Quote Reads:

With all the blessings of God,

May your life always filled

with lots of prosperity,

There’s no sorrows left,

eternal happiness for you,

Wishing You Happy Akshaya Tritiya

Quote Reads:

Akshay Tritiya aayi hai

Sang khushiya laayi hai

Sukh samriddhi paayi hai

Prem ki bahar chhayi hai

Aapko aur aapke parivar ko

Akshay Tritiya ki shubh kaamnaayein

Quote Reads: Sanskrit Word Akshaya means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Quote Reads: Aapko Akha Teej ki her saari Shubh Kamnaye… Maa Lakshmi aap pe apni krupa humesha banaye rahkhee Apko Akshaya Tritiya ki Shubh Kamnaye…

Quote Reads: May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Quote Reads: Tuhanu akshaya tritiya dian dher saari Shubh Kamnavan Maa Lakshmi Tuhade te apni kirpa humesha banaye rahkhe, Tuhanu Akshaya Tritiya dian Lakh Lakh Vadhaian. Happy Akshaya Tritiya