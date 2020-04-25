Akshaya Tritiya also known as Akha Teej is an auspicious Hindu festival and this year, it falls on April 26, 2020. According to Hindu calendar, Akshay Tritiya is celebrated when Sun and Moon are in elation. Such rare occurrence usually takes place on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Vaisakh month. ‘Akshaya‘ word is derived from Sanskrit word which means never diminishing and the festival symbolizes good over bad. This festival is considered highly auspicious as it is believed that on this day Lord Ganesha and Veda Vyas started writing Mahabharata. Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Religious Importance, Best Time to Buy Gold And How to Celebrate Amid COVID-19 Scare
According to mythological story, the God of wealth Kubera prayed to Goddess Lakshmi and he was granted with wealth and prosperity. Since then people believe that any activity started on this day will definitely bring fruitful results. Further it was also said that the holy river Ganga descended from the heavens on earth on this auspicious day. Parashurama Jayanti is also celebrated on the same day of Akshaya Tritiya and it is believed that the sage Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day. People believe that starting new ventures of business, construction, buying a new property or getting married, brings good results.
Here we bring you some of the best messages and wishes that you can extend to your loved ones:
Quote Reads:
Mantra of Lord vishnu
Shaantaakaaram Bhujagashayanam Padmanaabham Suresham
Vishwaadhaaram Gaganasadrasham Meghavarnam Shubhaangam
Lakshmikaantam Kamalanayanam Yogibhirdhyaanagamyam
Vande Vishnum Bhavabhayaharam Sarvalokaikanaatham
Quote Reads:
With all the blessings of God,
May your life always filled
with lots of prosperity,
There’s no sorrows left,
eternal happiness for you,
Wishing You Happy Akshaya Tritiya
Quote Reads:
Aapko is Akshaya Tritiya par
Zindagi ki sabse pyari wish
Mile Mata Laxhmi aap par
Maher kare, Happy Akshaya
Tritiya to you & your family
Quote Reads:
Akshay Tritiya aayi hai
Sang khushiya laayi hai
Sukh samriddhi paayi hai
Prem ki bahar chhayi hai
Aapko aur aapke parivar ko
Akshay Tritiya ki shubh kaamnaayein
Quote Reads:
Akha Teej Ke Is Pawan Awsar
Par Aur Mata Laxmi Ki Kripa
Se Aap Aur Aapke Poore Pariwar
Par Bharpoor Khusiyan Aur
Apar Dhan Ki Varsha Ho
Quote Reads: Akshaya Tritiya is very sacred and auspicious day. There is a belief that valuables bought on this special day will bring prosperity, luck and success. So purchase gold of your wish. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
Quote Reads: Maa Lakshmi app pur apni kripa hamesha banaye rahkhee. Apko Akshaya Tritiya ki Shubh Kamnaye.
Quote Reads: Buying gold is a popular activity on Akshaya Tritiya as it is the ultimate symbol of wealth and prosperity Gold and gold jewelry bought and worn on this day signify never diminishing good fortune.
Quote Reads: Aapko akshaya tritiya ki her saari Shubh Kamnaye… Maa Lakshmi aap pe apni krupa humesha banaye rahkhee Apko Akshaya Tritiya ki Shubh Kamnaye…
Quote Reads:
May Lord Ram Bless U
On This Special Day,
And May It Will Be A New Beginning
Of Greater Prosperity,
Awesome Success And Full Happiness
Quote Reads:
Log Akshaya Tritiya Par Sona Kharidte Hain
Mera Manana Hai Ki Iss Mauke Par
Humein Logo Ka Dil Kharidna Chahiye
Wo Bhi Pyara Sa Status Share Karke
Quote Reads:
Quote Reads:
May Lord bless you on this
Auspicious day of Akshaya Trithiya,
And May it be a new beginning of
Greater prosperity, success and happiness.
Quote Reads:
Quote Reads:
Quote Reads: Sanskrit Word Akshaya means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
Quote Reads: Aapko Akha Teej ki her saari Shubh Kamnaye… Maa Lakshmi aap pe apni krupa humesha banaye rahkhee Apko Akshaya Tritiya ki Shubh Kamnaye…
Quote Reads: May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
