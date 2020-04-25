Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar. The day is celebrated by worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. As mentioned in the religious books, Akshaya Tritiya is considered the best day of the year to start a new business or buy something that brings prosperity and luck to the family. In most Hindu households, gold is bought as a symbol of bringing good fortune in the family on Akshaya Tritiya. It falls on the third day of the brighter half (Shukla Paksha) in lunar month Vaishaksha (April-May). It is believed that both the sun and the moon shine their brightest in the year on this day. Also Read - Construction Work on Ram Temple to Begin in April This Year: Trustee

Akshaya Tritiya: Kedarnath, Badrinath to Open Gates

Akshaya Tritiya also holds prominence in various important religious activities in Hinduism. Two of the most famous shrines, Kedarnath and Badrinath, are opened for the devotees on this day with much fanfare and grand celebration. In Odisha, a big 42-day festival to worship Lord Jagannath begins on Akshaya Tritiya and the preparations for the famous Rath Yatra kick-starts. Also Read - Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Film to Be Shot at a Recreated Version of the Majestic Shaniwar Wada (PICS)

Akshaya Tritiya: Shubh Muhurat to Buy Gold

As mentioned above, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious. This year, the shubh muhurat to buy gold is between 6:13 am to 1:22 pm on April 26, Sunday. Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Best Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Status, SMS to Send Akha Teej Greetings

Akshaya Tritiya Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 26, 2020, Sunday. According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat will begin at 6:13 am and end at 12:36 pm. The devotees who want to celebrate the festival as per the muhurat will have six hours and 23 minutes to follow. The tithi will begin at 11:51 am on April 25, Saturday and close at 1:22 pm on April 26, Sunday.

Akshaya Tritiya: Story of Lord Parshuram and The Pandavas

As per various Hindu texts, one of the reasons Akshaya Tritiya holds religious importance is because it is believed that the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu – Lord Parshuram was born on this day.

Another legend has it that Surya Devta (Lord Sun) offered an Akshaya Patra (a pot that will never be damaged or emptied) to the Pandavas. The pot was believed to be always full until Draupadi finishes her meal every day.

Celebrating Akshaya Tritiya Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the country to remain under lockdown, the temples will not be opened for devotees anywhere in the country. A report in Economic Times mentioned that the Chandan Jatra and Akshaya Tritiya festivals of Lord Jagannath will be held inside the temple premises and no devotee will be allowed to take part in the festivities owing to the COVID-19 scare. While it’s not possible to go outside and buy gold, you can opt for various online portals that are selling gold with interesting offers for the day.