Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which marks the birthday of Parasurama, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu, and he is revered in Vaishnava temples. Akshaya Tritiya is also called Parasurama Jayanti by those who observe it in the honor of Parasurama. The festival is celebrated across the globe on April 26. This holy festival is observed in the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha of the Hindu calendar and is also known as Akha Teej.

Akshaya Tritiya marks the beginning of Treta Yuga after the end of Satya Yuga. According to Hindu mythology, Akshaya Tritiya was the day when the epic tale of Mahabharata-Karma and Dharma started getting written by Rishi Ved. It also marks the birth anniversary of Parashuram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Akshaya eans something which can never diminished and therefore, devotees believe that on this day, when they buy gold, it will never diminish.

Interesting facts:

On this day, Hindus from across the globe not only buy gold but also start new businesses as this holy day is believed to be entitled with the blessings of goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth.

Devotees also worshipp Goddess Annapoorna on this day.

The auspicious timing for purchasing gold on this day is between 6.13 am and 1.22 pm.

Hindus prefer keeping important events such as weddings on this day.

Timing:

The auspicious tithi of Akshaya Tritita began from 11.51 am on 25 April and will end at 01.22 pm on 26 April. Puja muhurat on 26 April is from 05.44 am to 12.17 pm.