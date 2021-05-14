India is celebrating Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej is an auspicious day according to the Hindu scriptures. The day is celebrated by worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesha. As per traditions, this day is considered as one of the best days of the year to start something new. People often indulge in purchasing things that can bring prosperity and luck to the family. However, this year, celebrations will be different on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and social distancing guidelines have in fact curtailed other celebrations including Eid. Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Vitthal Rukmini Temple Decorated With 7000 Mangoes, to be Distributed Among Covid Patients | Watch

Across the country, the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 outbreaks is ravaging India. The pandemic has given us all a different experience of time. The situation is indeed heartbreaking. Also Read - Covid-19 Hospitalization: Doctor Viswesvaran Balasubramanian Explains What to Expect

During festivals, people usually meet, pray and celebrate with family and friends. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year, just like last year people are staying at home. Also Read - Coronavirus a Living Organism, Has Right to Live: Ex-Uttarakhand CM Trolled on Twitter For His Bizarre Remark

According to official numbers, around 4,000 people are dying every day in India. Hospitals and front-line workers are overwhelmed because of which many people are dying who could have been saved. People across India are sharing their struggles of finding to find oxygen, beds, and medications. This year, instead of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya, you can do your bit by helping people in need.