India will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej on May 3. It is an auspicious day according to the Hindu scriptures. It is an annual spring festival, one of the most important ones in India. As the name suggests, it falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha (the bright half), in the Hindu calendar month of Vaishakha.
The day is celebrated by worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesha. As per traditions, this day is considered one of the best days of the year to start something new. People often indulge in purchasing things that can bring prosperity and luck to the family. However, this year, celebrations will be different on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and social distancing guidelines have in fact curtailed other celebrations including Eid.
Across the country, the fourth wave of the deadly COVID-19 outbreaks is ravaging India. The pandemic has given us all a different experience of time. The situation is indeed heartbreaking.
During festivals, people usually meet, pray and celebrate with family and friends. With the rising covid-19 cases, people are again preferring to stay at home.
This year, instead of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya, you can do your bit by helping people in need.
- Pledge help to some COVID-19 relief projects: The perennial question of disaster relief is what can you do to help the impacted? There are several organizations that are supporting Indians on the ground. Whatever savings you have earmarked for buying that gold, consider this the time to dip into the pot and put your money to a much-needed use.
- Clean your house and do Lakshmi Puja: This time, rather than stepping out to buy gold at this festival, you should spend time at home and clean your surroundings. You can also do Lakshmi puja to calm your mind and soul at these trying times.
- Spend time with family and give them some comfort in these difficult times of COVID-19
- Chant Lakshmi Puja mantra, have the Shri Yantra placed in your Puja area and try to give yourself some mental peace
- Make food in the name of the Goddess and distribute it among the needy following the COVID-19 protocols.