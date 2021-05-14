India will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej on May 3. It is an auspicious day according to the Hindu scriptures. It is an annual spring festival, one of the most important ones in India. As the name suggests, it falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha (the bright half), in the Hindu calendar month of Vaishakha.Also Read - Delhi HC Pemits Nizamuddin Markaz Mosque To Remain Open For Offering Prayers Till Oct 14

The day is celebrated by worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesha. As per traditions, this day is considered one of the best days of the year to start something new. People often indulge in purchasing things that can bring prosperity and luck to the family. However, this year, celebrations will be different on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and social distancing guidelines have in fact curtailed other celebrations including Eid. Also Read - School Timings In Odisha Revised Amid Strong Heatwave. Check Details HERE

Across the country, the fourth wave of the deadly COVID-19 outbreaks is ravaging India. The pandemic has given us all a different experience of time. The situation is indeed heartbreaking. Also Read - COVID's New Omicron Sub-Variants Can Dodge Immunity In Unvaccinated, May Trigger Wave: Study

During festivals, people usually meet, pray and celebrate with family and friends. With the rising covid-19 cases, people are again preferring to stay at home.

This year, instead of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya, you can do your bit by helping people in need.