Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated across India with much pomp and enthusiasm. Also known as Akha Teej, it is an auspicious day according to the Hindu scriptures. The day is celebrated by worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesha. As per traditions, this day is considered one of the best days of the year to start something new. People often indulge in purchasing things that can bring prosperity and luck to the family. This day will be celebrated on May 3.

Akshaya Tritiya marks the beginning of Treta Yuga after the end of Satya Yuga. According to Hindu mythology, Akshaya Tritiya was the day when the epic tale of Mahabharata-Karma and Dharma started getting written by Rishi Ved. It also marks the birth anniversary of Parashuram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Akshaya means something which can never be diminished and therefore, devotees believe that on this day when they buy gold, it will never diminish.

On this day, Hindus from across the globe not only buy gold but also start new businesses as this holy day is believed to be entitled to the blessings of goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth.

Know the 5 Traditional rituals on Akshaya Tritiya