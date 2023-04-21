Home

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Why to Buy Diamonds On This Festival

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: It is considered auspicious to buy gold on this festival but do you know even buying diamond is as lucky as buying gold?

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as ‘Akha Teej’, is the day that holds immense importance in Hindu culture as it is considered one of the most auspicious days to initiate new beginnings and seek the blessings of the divine. According to Hindu beliefs, buying diamonds on Akshaya Tritiya can bring immense benefits and blessings. Diamonds are considered to be a symbol of love, purity, and strength. The sparkle and radiance of a diamond are believed to be powerful enough to ward off negative energies and bring positive vibes to the wearer.

Auspicious Occasion: Akshay Tritiya is considered an auspicious day in Hindu culture, known for bringing good fortune and prosperity. It is believed that any new venture or investment made on this day will be successful and bring lasting benefits. Buying diamonds on Akshay Tritiya can be seen as a symbolic investment in one’s future wealth and happiness. Timeless and Everlasting: Diamonds are renowned for their timeless beauty and enduring value. Unlike other commodities, diamonds do not depreciate over time and can be passed down as heirlooms from generation to generation. Investing in diamonds on Akshay Tritiya can be a meaningful way to acquire a precious gemstone that will retain its value and significance for years to come. Emotional Significance: Diamonds hold a special place in our hearts as a symbol of love, commitment, and celebration. They are often associated with important milestones such as engagements, weddings, and anniversaries. Buying diamonds on Akshay Tritiya can be a sentimental gesture to mark a special occasion or express affection towards a loved one, making it a meaningful and memorable purchase. Rising Demand and Limited Supply: Diamonds are a finite resource, with a limited supply of high-quality gemstones available in the market. As global demand for diamonds continues to rise, driven by emerging markets such as India and China, the prices of diamonds are expected to appreciate over time. Buying diamonds on Akshay Tritiya can be a prudent investment choice, considering the potential for long-term appreciation in value. Diversification of Investments: Diamonds can serve as a diversification strategy for investment portfolios. They offer an alternative form of investment that is not directly linked to traditional financial markets such as stocks and bonds, providing a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties. Buying diamonds on Akshay Tritiya can be a strategic move to diversify one’s investment portfolio and mitigate risk.

As Akshay Tritiya presents a unique opportunity to invest in diamonds for their auspiciousness, timeless beauty, emotional significance, diversification benefits, and potential for value appreciation. Whether as a personal adornment or an investment, buying diamonds on Akshaya Tritiya can be a wise decision that brings joy, meaning, and potential financial gains.

— Cherry Sahni, Gemologist, Co-Founder & Creative Head, Diamondtree

