New Delhi: Ambedkar Jayanti is observed on April 14 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Indian polymath, civil rights activist and is also the architect of Indian Constitution. All his life, Ambedkar worked tirelessly for the upliftment of women and untouchables, and struggled for equality. Hence, his birthday is also celebrated as ‘Equality Day’ in India. Also Read - Remembering BR Ambedkar: Why Babasaheb Chose Buddhism Over Hinduism

This year, Ambedkar Jayanti marks the prolific leader’s 130th birth anniversary. He went on to become the first law and justice minister of independent India. Dr. Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956. He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna in 1990. Also Read - Ambedkar Jayanti 2019: PM Modi, President Kovind, Sagarika Ghatge And Others Pay Tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on His 128th Birth Anniversary

Owing to the ever-increasing coronavirus cases in India this year, Bhim Jayanti celebrations have been called off. Did you know Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti is a public holiday in more than 25 states and union territories of India? Also Read - Dr BR Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Noida's Bisrakh Village; Investigation Underway

Born on April 14, 1891, Dr. Ambedkar is widely known for his inspirational and powerful speeches. Here are some of Ambedkar’s finest quotes.

Check Them Out Here

-“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.”

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: He voiced for equality all his life.

-“We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle.”

-“If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.”

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: He became the first law and justice minister of independent India.

-“The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism”

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna in 1990.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated not just in India but all across the world.