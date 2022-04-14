Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: India marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the country’s first law minister, on April 14. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Ambedkar Jayanti is commemorated not only in India but throughout the world. He is largely considered the Indian Constitution’s founder and campaigned against the Indian caste system. Ambedkar Jayanti is also observed to commemorate the jurist’s commitment to combating social evils like caste injustice and oppression. He was a staunch opponent of the caste system and worked tirelessly to eliminate it from society. It has been observed as an official public holiday in India since 2015.Also Read - Hyderabad to Get 125-feet Statue of Dr BR Ambedkar Soon

Here are a few quotes and wishes to honour Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar:

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 wishes:

-Let us commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti by promising to work tirelessly for others in the future.

-Let us take a stand against discrimination and inequity on this Ambedkar Jayanti.

-Ambedkar Jayanti serves as a reminder that we, too, are citizens of this country, and we must carry out our responsibilities to it.

-May the spirit of self-confidence and resistance to injustice remain with us on this Ambedkar Jayanti.

-Let us remember the man who drafted India’s constitution and the sacrifices he made… Let us pay tribute to Babasaheb.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 quotes:

-Man does not lose his individuality in the society in which he lives, unlike a drop of water that loses its identity when it falls into the ocean. The life of a man is self-sufficient. He is born not only for the advancement of society but also for the advancement of himself.

-I use the degree of development made by women to gauge the progress of a community.

-Indifferentism is the most dangerous sickness a person can suffer from.

-The ultimate goal of human existence should be the cultivation of the mind.

-Political tyranny pales in comparison to social tyranny, and a reformer who stands up to society is more heroic than a politician who stands up to the government.