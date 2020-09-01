Anant Chaturdashi 2020: It is a festival observed and celebrated 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 is observed on Tuesday, 1 September. On this day, devotees who installed Ganpati Bappa at their home, perform visarjan rituals today. Lord Ganesh returns heavenly abode on Anant Chaturthi day. Ganesh Visarjan is the process of immersing the Ganesha idol into the water. The ritual marks the end of the festival, which is celebrated in an especially grand fashion across Maharashtra. Also Read - Historic Moment! Ireland Gets Its First-Ever Hindu Temple in Dublin After a Wait of 20 Years

During the Visarjan, the idol is immersed into the water body like the sea, lake, pond etc, and a final offering of sweets, flowers and coconuts is made to the idol. The street processions during this day are a feast for the eyes, with fervour and devotion in the air and dashes of colour flying everywhere. The air rings with celebrations and jubilation, as devotional and upbeat songs are sung and played, in the praise of the mighty Ganesha. Thousands of devotees join the street processions and travel miles on foot to bid good bye to their favorite God.

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat begins at 05:59 am on September 1 and ends at 09:38 am on the same day. The total duration of Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat 2020 is 3 hours 39 minutes The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 08:48 AM on August 31, 2020. It ends at 09:38 AM on September 01, 2020.

Anant Chaturdashi Vidhi is the process of offering the last prayers and offerings to the Ganesha idol, until it’s immersed into the water. The ritual is performed with great care and supreme devotion by the people, who are going to immerse the idol. Before taking the idol for immersion, Aarti (prayer) is performed in front of the idol, along with all the family members or all the members of the community to which the idol belongs.