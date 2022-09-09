Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Anant Chaturdashi is considered one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals as devotees worship Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu on this day. This day also bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by his devotees which is also called Ganesh Visarjan. Anant Chaturdashi falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada. This year, Anant Chaturdashi is observed on Friday, September 9.Also Read - Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Date, Auspicious Time and Rituals to Follow For Ganpati Bappa's Vidai

On this day, devotees perform aarti by lighting a diya and incense sticks. Following that, devotees offer flowers, modak, haldi-kumkum, roli, paan, and other offerings to the Ganesh idol before carrying it for visarjan. People sing, dance, chant devotional songs of Ganapati Bappa.

On this auspicious day, we've compiled a list of wishes and quotes for you to share with your family and friends.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Friends And Family