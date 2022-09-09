Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Anant Chaturdashi is considered one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals as devotees worship Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu on this day. This day also bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by his devotees which is also called Ganesh Visarjan. Anant Chaturdashi falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada. This year, Anant Chaturdashi is observed on Friday, September 9.Also Read - Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Date, Auspicious Time and Rituals to Follow For Ganpati Bappa's Vidai
On this day, devotees perform aarti by lighting a diya and incense sticks. Following that, devotees offer flowers, modak, haldi-kumkum, roli, paan, and other offerings to the Ganesh idol before carrying it for visarjan. People sing, dance, chant devotional songs of Ganapati Bappa.
On this auspicious day, we've compiled a list of wishes and quotes for you to share with your family and friends.
Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Friends And Family
- Vibrant festivities full of dance and music…. Unforgettable memories with near and dear ones…. Wishing a very Happy Ganpati Visarjan to all…. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!
- May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka and Lord Vishnu remove all obstacles and shower you with love and prosperity.
- May the teachings of Lord Ganesh motivate you to walk the righteous path. Happy Anant Chaturdashi! May God bless you always!
- On the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi, may Lord Ganesh shower you with his most generous blessings as he departs from Earth! Jai Shree Ganesh!
- Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva, Mata Jaaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aaa.
- Wish you a beautiful, joyous and colourful Anant Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along more smiles and many more celebrations.
- Wishing you happiness and prosperity on this Anant Chaturdashi! May you have a blissful day!
- Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya….Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudcha Varshi Laukar Ya. May Lord Ganesha shower you with his choicest blessings as he returns to his heavenly abode on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi.