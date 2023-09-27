Home

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Date, Time, and Puja Vidhi to Celebrate This Auspicious Day of Lord Vishnu

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on 28 September. Devotees will enjoy this day by offering prayers to Lord Anant.

Anant Charurdashi holds a significant role in Hindu culture. It is also known as Anant Chaudas. This year, Anant Chaturdashi will fall on September 28, 2023. It is considered a holy and auspicious day among the followers of Lord Vishnu – regarded as the protector of this universe. This day is dedicated to Lord Anant and devotees observe a long day fast tying an auspicious thread during puja. It is a belief about the sacred thread that it protects the devotees from all sorts of trouble.

On the last day of Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi is also celebrated with lots of joy and happiness. The visarjan of lord Ganesha will be held on Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Date and Time

Chaturdashi tithi will commence on September 27, 2023 at 10.18 pm. It will last till 6.49 pm on September 28, 2023. Anant Chaturdashi puja timing is from 5.37 am to 6.49 pm.

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: History

According to Hindu mythology, there was a Brahmin named Sumant, who married off her daughter Sushila to a sage- Kaundinya. While taking her wife home, the sage performed evening prayers near the bank of the river. Meanwhile, Sushila saw several other women, who were busy worshipping and offering prayers. Curious to know more about it, she asked one of them to whom they were offering prayers. The woman told Sushila that they were offering prayers to Lord Anant.

She also explained the importance of worshipping Lord Anant and performing a one-day fast. Sushila was impressed and started fasting to please Lord Anant and tied a sacred thread on her arm. Kaundinya asked her wife about the thread on her arm. When she said that she was worshipping Lord Anant, he got angry and pulled out the sacred thread and put it in the fire. After this, he started losing all his wealth. It didn’t take long to make Kaundinya understand his mistake. He went through a strict penance till Lord Anant appeared in front of him.

He soon realised that his efforts were going in vain and was about to take his own life when lord Vishnu appeared in front of him and adviseed him to observe a 14-year-long vow to worship Lord Anant and keep a fast to get his wealth back.

He then performed Anant Chaturdashi fast for 14 consecutive years with his utmost sincerity. From this point, it is a belief that whoever offers prayers to Lord Vishnu on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi gets his blessing.

Ritual for Anant Chaturdashi

Wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes. Clean your place of worship before starting. Place Lord Vishnu’s idol in your puja room and perform some aarti to please Lord Vishnu. After completing the worship, tie a silk thread in the arm with 14 knots on it. It is also known as Raksha Sutra.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

