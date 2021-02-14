Anti-Valentine’s Week 2021: Valentine’s Day is here, a day of love and romance. The day is all about red roses, candlelight dinner, red hearts balloons, gifts, and much more! This expression of love irks the single tons. The singles often find the concept of Valentine’s day futile. They do not believe in the idea of soulmates, nor in concepts such as love, romance, or trust. And for them, there exists the ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day Week’! Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Share a Dreamy Sunset Picture to Mark Valentine's Day

People who do not wish to celebrate Valentine's Day may have never believed in these mushy things, while some may have developed a dislike due to heartbreak. In either case, it is only fair that the world also dedicates a week for those who do not believe in the idea of 'love' or rather celebrating love. There are many who question the very existence of love. Dreams have been written and umpteen films have been based on the plot of 'love', 'heartbreaks' and 'disbelief in love'. Nowadays, there are even songs celebrating breakups and motivating a person who has just come out of or is planning to come out of a relationship. And for some, this entire hullabaloo over Valentine, love, and PDA is just too much to handle.

Here is the list of days in Anti-Valentine Week 2021:

February 15, 2021– Happy Slap Day 2021

February 16, 2021– Happy Kick Day 2021

February 17, 2021 – Happy Perfume Day 2021

February 18, 2021 – Happy Flirting Day 2021

February 19, 2021 – Happy Confession Day 2021

February 20, 2021 – Happy Missing Day 2021

February 21, 2021 – Happy Breakup Day 2021

If you are someone who detests the idea of love, romance and PDA then this week is for you.