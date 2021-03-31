April Fool’s Day 2021: Best Jokes, Memes, Messages, WhatsApp Forwards to Share

April Fool’s Day 2021: Every year, April 1 is celebrated as April Fool’s Day. It is an annual custom where people crack jokes, play pranks, and hoaxes with their friends and family. The day is celebrated with jokes and laughter and people look forward to this day as it brings joy and happiness. People can get away with almost anything on this day. People are cautious on this day as they don’t want to make a fool of themselves. On April 1, there is fun in the air and everyone wants to pull a prank on one another. Also Read - April Fool’s Day 2021: History, Origin And How it Got Started

This day is celebrated for several centuries by different cultures. According to History.com, some historians speculate that April Fools’ Day dates to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as called for by the Council of Trent in 1563. April Fool’s Day traditions are playing pranks or cracking practical jokes on each other and screaming ‘’April Fools!” at the end of the clue. It is not a public holiday in any country, except in Odessa in Ukraine. Also Read - Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Romantic Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, SMS, Messages to Share With Your Partner

Here, make it a little more special by sharing the best jokes, memes, messages, WhatsApp forwards with your friends and family.

-What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day! Also Read - Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Best Quotes, Wishes, And Messages to Share With Your Favourite Mentor

-Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else. Happy April Fool’s Day!

-You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! -Happy April Fool’s Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you!

-Listen! Watch the news right now. Aliens have contacted the Earth.

-Hey, sorry for informing you so late. I am getting married on April 1. All of you are invited.

-Happy birthday to you. You were born for this day!

-Hey, buddy! People like you make me realize I am still way more intelligent than many. Thanks 🙂

-The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes.

-You are precious to me I cannot live my life without you even for a minute You are my life and I can feel you everywhere! Don’t put much pressure on your little brain! I am talking about oxygen.

-Happy April Fool’s day! You can run, you can hide but you can never get away from my pranks! You should not turn around, because I’m just right behind you, waiting for you to finish this message and get on with my prank. Did you turn around? I was just kidding!

-Happy April Fool’s Day! I hope today you had fun being smacked at, thrown things at, be laughed at, and be someone else’s fool. It was really fun, right?