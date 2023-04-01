Home

Festivals Events

April Fools’ Day 2023: 10 Epic Jokes, Hilarious Pranks to Try on Your Friends And Family

April Fools’ Day 2023: 10 Epic Jokes, Hilarious Pranks to Try on Your Friends And Family

This day is all about having fun, playing practical jokes, epic pranks on your friends and closed ones to make them laugh.

April Fools' Day 2023: 10 Epic Jokes, Hilarious Pranks to Try on Your Friends And Family

April Fool’s Day 2023: April Fools’ Day also known as All Fools’ Day is celebrated every year on the 1st of April. This day is all about having fun, playing practical jokes, epic pranks on your friends or closed ones to make them laugh. It is an annual custom in which people prank and play practical jokes on their friends and family to create fun memories and have a good laugh.

History of April Fool’s Day

Although the exact roots of the occasion are uncertain but, it is believed that April Fool’s Day started getting celebrated in 1952, when Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar and changed the beginning of the New Year from March end to 1 January. However, on April 1 — when the change of calendar from Julian to Gregorian was initiated — many people refused to accept the change and continued following the Julian calendar. Others who accepted the change started celebrating April 1 as April Fool’s Day. France was the first country to accept and implement the new calendar.

You may like to read

April Fools’ Day: Try these Hilarious Jokes to Amaze Your Loved Ones

April Fools’ Day celebrations involves cracking pranks, hilarious jokes, and playing tricks on your loved ones. Some countries have traditions associated with April 1. In France, it is mandatory for children to play pranks on their friends. To make this day more hilarious and memorable, here are some epic jokes and hilarious pranks that you can definitely try on your closed ones.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Lena. Lena who? Lena little closer, and I’ll tell you another April Fools’ joke. I was going to tell you a pizza joke for April Fools’ Day, but it was too cheesy. I have an April Fools’ Day joke about chemistry, but I don’t think it will get a reaction. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Boo. Boo hoo? Don’t cry, April Fools will be back next year! How does April Fools’ Day end? With a “Y,” of course. What did the hammer say on April 1? April Tools’ Day! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Otto. Otto who? You otto know April Fools’ is on April 1. You’ve heard that April showers bring May flowers, but do you know what May flowers bring? Pilgrims, mostly. What did one spring flower say to the other? You just gotta be-leaf in yourself! I’d tell you this funny April Fools’ Day joke about my pencil, but it’s pointless.

April Fools’ Prank Ideas

Fill a doughnut with mayonnaise and offer it to your friends. Record their reactions to make fun of them later.

Put one half of a fake Rs. 500 note inside a friend’s book, so it sticks out invitingly. Attach it to a larger handwritten note that says, “April Fools!”

Use WhatsApp’s “Status” feature to post a fake announcement, such as “I’m moving to Australia tomorrow!” and see how many family members believe it before revealing it was just a prank.

Send a message on your family WhatsApp group chat saying that you’ve decided to drop out of school or quit your job, and watch as they react before revealing it was just a prank.

Send food at your friend’s address and keep the payment mode as cash on delivery. This will positively freak out your friend and his family!

Create a fake exam result for your friend and send it to them via WhatsApp. Make it look as convincing as possible, and watch them freak out before revealing it’s just a prank.

We hope you share these hilarious jokes and try few pranks on your friends and family. Happy April Fool’s Day Everyone!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.