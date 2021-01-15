Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to honour the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty and those who are still serving the nation fiercely. The reason behind choosing the designated date to celebrate Army Day is that General KM Cariappa became the first Indian who took over the charge of the Indian Army on the very same date in 1949 from British General Sir Francis Butcher and became the Commander in Chief of the Indian Army. Also Read - Army Day 2021: Why is January 15 Observed As Army Day? History, Significance

On the Indian Army Day, parade is held at all Army Command headquarters across India to salute the heroes of the nation who gave their lives to protect our country. It is a day to commemorate the selfless service and brotherhood that gave us the nation that we have today. Indian Army Day is an occasion to pay your heartiest tribute to the valour of the brave hearts.

Today we celebrate the 73rd Indian Army Day. Last year, its theme was 'Digital Transformation of Defense'. Here we share some of the emotional and motivational quotes, messages, and wishes that you can share with your friends and family and celebrate the brave Indian soldiers.

“Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure.” – Captain Vikram Batra

“If death strikes, before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill death.” – Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

“I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round.” – Major Somnath Sharma

“Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail.” – Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

“If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha.” – Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

“I won’t die in an accident or die of any disease I will go down in glory.” – Major Sudhir Walia

“There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued.” – Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Saluting all the Army men for their bravery, dedication and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

I am proud to be an Indian. Salute our soldiers on Indian Army Day!

Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

Let us celebrate with pride the service rendered to the nation by our fearless and selfless warriors. Happy Indian Army Day!

Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!