Every human on planet Earth is not created alike, with each and everyone having features and capabilities that are different from one another. And yet even with all the differences, we are all at the end of day, just human beings. So on Autistic Pride Day, which falls on June 18, we celebrate the uniqueness of autistic people.

Autistic Pride Day was first celebrated in 2005 by Aspies for Freedom, and just like the people, it is a unique event. It is a special autistic community event that was created by autistic people and is still led by them. The day recognises the importance of pride for autistic people, and also highlights the fact that autistic people are unique individuals and not cases for treatment.

The 10 messages below describe what being an autistic person is all about:

1. Support neurodiversity cause life would suck a lot more if we did not exist.

2. We are who we “AUT” to be.

3. Autistic is not a bad word, but peoples mentality is terrible.

4. Not being able to speak is not the same as not having anything to say.

5. There is no cure for being yourself.

6. It is a day to be proud of who you are. Let’s celebrate neurodiversity and feel satisfied.

7. I am a child with autism. I am not “Autistic.”

8. My hearing may be hyperacute; my sense of smell may be highly sensitive, but I want to be an average person.

9. With your support and guidance, the possibilities are broader than you might think. I promise you I’m worth it.

10. Work to view my autism as a different ability rather than a disability.