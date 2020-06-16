We live in a world that can at times be a little too harsh, especially where human interactions are concerned. People only see what is on the surface, and do not take the time to dig deeper to understand why everyone is different. As Autistic Pride Day 2020 closes in, we take a look at some of the problems that people with autism face in their daily lives. Also Read - Autistic Pride Day 2020: When The Day Came Into Being And What is Its Importance

A bit about Autistic Pride Day, it is a day that is celebrated across the world on June 18 with the sole purpose of raising awareness among the public that autistic people do not require treatment but are unique individuals. The annual event was first celebrated by Aspies for Freedom in 2005, and it is not run by charities but by autistic people themselves. It is represented by a rainbow infinity symbol that signifies diversity of autistic people and the infinite possibilities and variations within the autistic community.

People with autism have unique characteristics, and many of the difficulties they face are because of their neurodiversity. The society, however, responds to it with pity or with the belief that it is a condition that requires medical treatment.

Adult Problems:

As per researchautism.net, adults on the autism spectrum are reported to have difficulties with two main areas. One is persistent difficulties with social communication and social interaction, and the other restricted, repetitive patterns of behaviour, interests, or activities.

Many adults have cognitive problems, developmental/neurological conditions, gastro-intestinal problems, genetic conditions, learning disabilities, mental health problems, motor difficulties including major motor skills, sensory problems, and adaptive and functional behaviour. Along with them, they also demonstrate challenging and disruptive behaviour such as anger/aggression, irritability, self-injurious behaviour and tantrums.

The also face other challenges like moving from one school to another or going on to college, finding or keeping a job, managing their finances, running a home by themselves, maintaining a healthy diet, travelling by themselves or maintaining a friendship or relationship. They also face the problem of being excluded by peers and getting bullied for who they are.

While as people who do not suffer from autism, we take getting things done easily, for granted, but it is not the same for people with autism.