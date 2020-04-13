Baisakhi 2020: Apart from being a religious and historical festival in Sikhism, Baisakhi is also the beginning of a new solar year as per the Hindu calendar. The day is also a spring harvest festival for Sikhs. Traditionally, the festival is celebrated with great pomp and show where cultural folk songs are sung, Sikh communities dress up to their best and celebrate with family and relatives. This year, however, as the country fights the growing spread of the coronavirus, no gatherings or community celebrations are allowed. Also Read - Happy Baisakhi 2020: Best SMS, Vaisakhi Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status to Wish Loved Ones

History of Baisakhi:

The tradition of the Baisakhi festival in its religious importance began in the year 1699 when the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, laid the foundation of the Panth Khalsa – the order of the Pure Ones and baptized Sikh warriors to defend religious freedoms. This is the reason why this day is also known as the Khalsa Sirjana Divas. The festival is celebrated on either April 13 or April 14.

According to the Khalsa sambat, ever since the inception of the Khalsa which is 1 Vaisakh 1756 Bikrami (March 30, 1699), the traditional New year is celebrated on Baisakhi. One of the major ways to celebrate the festival is by organising Sikh processions in which Sikh people walk the streets singing and chanting various texts from their holy book Guru Granth Sahib. The procession is led by five Sikh men who represent the Panj Pyaare.

Baisakhi, the Harvest Festival and how it’s celebrated

In the northern belt of the country associated with Sikhs, especially Punjab, the day is observed as the harvest festival. The farmers harvest their Rabi crop and thank God for the abundant harvest and pray for the same prosperous future. Fairs are organised and traditional gatherings happen in which people enjoy cultural performances including traditional Sikh dance and folk songs.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre:

On April 13, 1919, as many people gathered to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi in the Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab, Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered troops of the British Indian Army to open fire into the crowd by blocking the main entrance. This is remembered as one of the most painful incidents from the history of British India where hundreds of unarmed civilians were killed.