Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is one of the most vibrant festivals in India that is celebrated with great enthusiasm. This pious occasion marks the Punjabi New Year and is observed to celebrate a good harvest. Baisakhi is all about trying new dishes and binge eating. On this day, you can set yourself free to try and eat all sorts of authentic Punjabi food. Without lip-smacking recipes, Baisakhi is just incomplete. So, here we tell you recipes of some mouth-watering cuisines that can enhance your Baisakhi celebration giving you an essence of the festival.

Kesari Phirni

This delicious sweet is full of flavours of cardamom, rose water, and saffron. This creamy dessert is popular in almost all parts of India. Kesari Phirni is traditionally a Kashmiri dessert.

Ingredients:

Rice: 75 gms

Milk: 300 ml

Caster sugar: 30 gm

Saffron

Rose water

Powdered green cardamom

Slivered almonds and pistachios

Silver foil and rose petals

How to Prepare:

Soak rice in water and a few strand of saffron in warm milk for at least an hour.

After that, grind soaked rice to make paste.

Now, add milk, sugar, and rice paste in a pan and cook for at least 15 minutes.

Cook until the mixture becomes creamy and thick.

Now, you can add cardamom and saffron in the mixture.

Remove pan from heat and add rose water and mix.

Garnish with rose petals, nuts and silver foil.

Malai ki Kheer

Malai ki Kheer is a popular Indian dessert that is a go-to-dish in every occasion. It is quick to prepare and is extremely delicious in taste.

Ingredients:

Basmati riceMilk: 2 liters

Condensed milk

Khoya: 50 gm

Cream: 1/2 cup

Green cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Saffron: 1 tsp

Almond: 50 gm

Pistachio: 50 gm

How to Prepare:

To begin, soak rice in water for some time and then make granular paste.

Boil milk in a pan until it is reduced to half.

After that, add rice paste in it.

Let it cook for 10 minutes and then add khoya and condensed milk in it.

Cook for another 10 minutes.

Now, you can add cream, saffron, green cardamom, pistachio, and sugar in the mixture.

The dessert is ready to be served.

Wheat Flour Laddu

It is one of the healthiest recipes to make during a festival. Wheat Flour Laddu is a traditional North Indian sweet.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour: 1cup

Besan: ½ cup

Sugar: ½ cup

Sieves and powdered sugar: ½ cup

Ghee: tsp

Cashew nuts: 3 dsp

Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp

How to Prepare: