Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is one of the most vibrant festivals in India that is celebrated with great enthusiasm. This pious occasion marks the Punjabi New Year and is observed to celebrate a good harvest. Baisakhi is all about trying new dishes and binge eating. On this day, you can set yourself free to try and eat all sorts of authentic Punjabi food. Without lip-smacking recipes, Baisakhi is just incomplete. So, here we tell you recipes of some mouth-watering cuisines that can enhance your Baisakhi celebration giving you an essence of the festival.
Kesari Phirni
This delicious sweet is full of flavours of cardamom, rose water, and saffron. This creamy dessert is popular in almost all parts of India. Kesari Phirni is traditionally a Kashmiri dessert.
Ingredients:
Rice: 75 gms
Milk: 300 ml
Caster sugar: 30 gm
Saffron
Rose water
Powdered green cardamom
Slivered almonds and pistachios
Silver foil and rose petals
How to Prepare:
- Soak rice in water and a few strand of saffron in warm milk for at least an hour.
- After that, grind soaked rice to make paste.
- Now, add milk, sugar, and rice paste in a pan and cook for at least 15 minutes.
- Cook until the mixture becomes creamy and thick.
- Now, you can add cardamom and saffron in the mixture.
- Remove pan from heat and add rose water and mix.
- Garnish with rose petals, nuts and silver foil.
Malai ki Kheer
Malai ki Kheer is a popular Indian dessert that is a go-to-dish in every occasion. It is quick to prepare and is extremely delicious in taste.
Ingredients:
Basmati riceMilk: 2 liters
Condensed milk
Khoya: 50 gm
Cream: 1/2 cup
Green cardamom powder: 1 tsp
Saffron: 1 tsp
Almond: 50 gm
Pistachio: 50 gm
How to Prepare:
- To begin, soak rice in water for some time and then make granular paste.
- Boil milk in a pan until it is reduced to half.
- After that, add rice paste in it.
- Let it cook for 10 minutes and then add khoya and condensed milk in it.
- Cook for another 10 minutes.
- Now, you can add cream, saffron, green cardamom, pistachio, and sugar in the mixture.
- The dessert is ready to be served.
Wheat Flour Laddu
It is one of the healthiest recipes to make during a festival. Wheat Flour Laddu is a traditional North Indian sweet.
Ingredients:
Wheat flour: 1cup
Besan: ½ cup
Sugar: ½ cup
Sieves and powdered sugar: ½ cup
Ghee: tsp
Cashew nuts: 3 dsp
Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp
How to Prepare:
- Heat a pan and add ghee in it.
- Also, add wheat flour and besan in the pan. Saute them together.
- Remove pan from heat after 5-7 minutes and let the mixture cool.
- Add cardamom powder and sugar in the mixture and mix them well.
- Now, melt sugar in another pan and add ghee in it.
- Immediately transfer it to a greased bowl.
- After it becomes hard, grind the syrup and add in the flour mixture.
- Also, fry cashew nuts and add them in the flour mixture.
- Make small balls before the mixture cools.