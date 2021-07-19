Bakrid 2021: One of the most auspicious festivals of Islamic preachers, Bakraeid is celebrated with much fanfare by the Muslim community all across the globe as it comes nearly two months after the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the one which arrives after the holy month of Ramazan. This festival is the second most important festival of Muslims as the day marks a sacrifice of cattle – goat, sheep, camel, buffalo in whatever number a person can afford. This day is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.Also Read - No Sacrificing of Banned Animals, No Gatherings of Over 50: UP Govt Issues Directives For Bakrid 2021

Date and Time of Bakrid 2021:

Bakrid will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 21 in India. As per the Muslim body, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, the crescent moon for the Zul Hijjah was sighted on July 11, which means the Bakri Eid will fall on July 21, 2021, in India. Bakrid will be celebrated a day earlier in Saudi Arabia i.e. July 20. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: Shops in Areas Under Triple Lockdown to Open, State Relaxes Restrictions For Bakrid 2021

History of Bakrid 2021:

Eid al-Adha is a prime festival for the Muslim community and is celebrated for three days globally. It honours the willingness of Prophet Abraham who, when asked by God to sacrifice a thing dearest to him, readily agreed to sacrifice his son, Ismail, according to Islamic, Christian, and Jewish texts. Pleased with the readiness of Abraham and courage and faith of Ismail, God replaced the boy with a ram which was then sacrificed by a blindfolded Prophet Abraham. In honour of the divine incident, Eid al-Adha is celebrated for three days. The festival of Bakr Eid marks the sacrifice of Abraham. God had provided a male goat to Abraham to sacrifice, as a substitute for his son. As per God’s instructions, the male goat was then divided into 3 spares. The poor were offered one-third of the share and another portion was given to friends and families. The residual one-third portion was retained by the family of Abraham. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown Update: Curbs to be Eased For 3 Days in View of Bakrid. Full List of Relaxations Here

Significance of Bakrid 2021:

The second Eid or Eid-ul-Adha also marks the end of Hajj, the pilgrimage that takes Muslims to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Rooting back to the time of Prophet Abraham (PBUH), the pilgrimage is held following the instructions laid down by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which are the re-enactments of the sacrifices and obedience of Prophet Abraham to God almighty. The importance of this event is to seek the blessings of surmountable spiritual rewards and erasing of all previous sins if the Hajj is performed successfully. Hajj gathers millions of Muslims across the world in a spirit of unity and brotherhood.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia enters its climax when Muslims gather at Mount Arafat to offer day-long prayer and recitations from the Quran. The pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat, around 15 km from Mecca for one long day and live in tents from dawn to dusk. Mount Arafat has a great significance in Islam because according to the texts, Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon at the location.