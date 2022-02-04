Basant Panchami 2022: Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Magha, Shukla Paksha, which falls in late January or early February. This festival marks the arrival of the spring season in India. Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is celebrated across India with much fervour and joy. In South India, the festival is known as Sri Panchami wherein Goddess Saraswati is worshipped. She is the epitome of knowledge, music and arts.Also Read - Basant Panchami: How The Day Marks The Beginning of Holi In Most Temples In Mathura

This day also marks the arrival of one of the biggest festivals of India, Holi. The festival of colours is celebrated 40 days later. Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 5, Saturday. People celebrate the festival by wearing yellow-coloured clothes and eating yellow-coloured sweet dishes as it is said to be the favourite colour of Goddess Saraswati. Besides, many educational institutes and colleges organise cultural events to celebrate the occasion. Also Read - Happy Basant Panchami 2018: Wishes Pour in on Twitter From Famous Personalities Including Amitabh Bachchan, Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor

Date and Time of Saraswati Puja:

This year, the festival will be celebrated on February 5. On this day, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati so that they get blessed with knowledge, wisdom, enlightenment and also to avoid dark thoughts in life. According to drikpanchang.com: Also Read - Basant Panchami 2018: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi And Rituals of Spring Festival

Vasant Panchami muhurat will begin at – 07:07 am to 12:35 pm.

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment – 12:35 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins – 03:47 AM on Feb 05, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends – 03:46 AM on Feb 06, 2022

Basant Panchami Puja Vidhi and Required items

To perform the puja you need mango leaves, incense sticks, akshata or rice, ashtagandha or scented orange powder, chandan, lamps, ghee, jaggery, haldi, ganga water and fruits.

Legends and Beliefs

There are many legends associated with the festival and the most popular belief is that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. The day also marks the beginning of life and happiness as according to the Hindu mythology, Lord Ram ate half tasted grapes of Mata Shabari on Basant Panchami.

According to a legend associated with Basant Panchami, the day is dedicated to celebrating the union of Kama Deva (the God of love) and his wife, Rati.

Basant Panchami also signifies that the days of ignorance are over and period of joy and awakening has begun.

Here’s wishing everyone Happy Basant Panchami 2022!