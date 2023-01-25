Home

Basant Panchami 2023 Date, Timings, Shubh Muhurat And Saraswati Puja Vidhi

Basant Panchami 2023: Hindus will fervently celebrate Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami on January 26, 2023 - Check out the date, timings and shubh muharat!

Basant Panchami 2023: As a welcome respite from India’s harsh winters, Basant Panchami, a festival honouring Goddess Saraswati, ushers in the season of spring. Goddess Saraswati is revered as the creator of the Vedas and the mother of knowledge, music, art, wisdom, and good fortune. The Goddess instils us with confidence and banishes all negativity from our thoughts. A celebration of nature, Basant Panchami serves to reaffirm our bond with mother earth. Aditi Goenka, vastu expert from All India Institute of Occult Science shares Basant Panchami’s date, time and shubh muhurat for the year 2023.

BASANT PANCHAMI 2023 DATE, TIME AND SHUBH MUHURAT

Every year, Basant Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the Panchang’s Magh month, Shukla paksha, or Panchami Tithi. Basant Panchami will be observed on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The Panchmi Tithi starts on January 25 at 1:34 PM and ends on January 26 at 10:28 AM. Shubh Muhrat is scheduled for January 26 from 7:12 AM to 12:34 PM.

BASANT PANCHAMI 2023 PUJA VIDHI

On this day, many people get up early to worship the goddess Saraswati and wear yellow clothing because that colour is linked to her. As part of the puja procedures, yellow flowers and treats are also presented to the goddess. Chants and hymns in the goddess’ honour are also spoken during the puja.

BASANT PANCHAMI 2023 DHYAAN MANTRA

Once you have finished your meditation, clap your hands together, tuck your thumbs under, and recite the dhyana mantra:

Hari Om। Sahastrashirsha Purusha Sahastrakshah Sahastrapat।

Sa Bhumim Savvetaspprttvattyatishtha Ddashangulam॥

Agachchha Saraswati Devi Sthan Chatra Tirobhava।

Yavatpujam Karishyami Tattvam Sannidhau Bhava॥