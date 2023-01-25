Home

Basant Panchami 2023 Do’s And Don’ts For Good Luck, Health And Happiness

Basant Panchami, a Hindu festival, will be celebrated on January 26 this year. For the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, abide by the dos and don'ts provided by experts.

Basant Panchami 2023: Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival that will be celebrated across the country on January 26, 2023. In India, the festival’s day is seen as lucky because it is all about fresh starts. Basant Panchami also known as Vasant Panchami, is observed on the first day of spring, which falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. The festival honours Saraswati, a goddess admired by intellectuals, artists, and students who are known as the patron goddess of learning. People attend temples on this day to worship the goddess and ask for her blessings for inventiveness, intelligence, and knowledge. Aditi Goenka, Vastu expert, of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, shares a list of Basant Panchami 2023 do’s and don’ts to practise for Goddess Saraswati’s blessings

BASANT PANCHAMI 2023 DO’S

Rise early preferably Brahma muhurta – 3.30 to 5.30 AM

Wear yellow attire after performing all morning rituals and baths

Offer water to lord sun

Place the goddess on a chowki with new yellow cloth and place some yellow flowers.

Meditate and thank the goddess for everything you have received in life accompanied by the Saraswati mantra

Offer yellow rice or some sweets and fruits

Donate books and things related to music, art or any learning to the children or needy

Offer mustard flowers if possible

Good time for new beginnings

Feed the poor with sweets and rice

BASANT PANCHAMI 2023 DON’TS

Avoid the consumption of alcohol, tobacco or any addictive items

Non-veg should be avoided

If possible, avoid onion and garlic

Don’t eat without taking a bath

Don’t cut trees and plants

Vasant Panchami, commonly known as Saraswati Puja, is a festival honouring the Hindu goddess Saraswati. The celebration also heralds the start of spring. Different regions of the nation observe it in various ways.