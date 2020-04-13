Bengali New Year 2020, also known as Pohela Boishakh, Bangla Nabobarsho or Naba Barsha is on April 14. The festival is grandly celebrated in West Bengal and Bangladesh. Even Bengalis all around the globe will celebrate Pohela Boishakh. The auspicious day marks the first day of the first month (Baishakh) of the lunisolar Bengali calendar. Pohela Boishakh also coincides with the other regional festivals like Vishu (Kerala), Puthandu (Tamil Nadu), Baisakhi (Punjab), and Bihu (Assam), when people celebrate the new year with their own local traditions and customs. Also Read - Celebrate Pahela Baishakh With These Nutritious Home-Style Bengali Recipes

Poila Boishak is the beginning of the new financial year for the Bengali business community, much like Diwali is for different other parts of India. People celebrate by making several delicacies and wearing new clothes. Also Read - Celebrating Poila Boishakh: Bengali New Year 2018 with love, food and family

As today is Bengali New Year / Pohela Boishakh, India.com brings a collection of messages to wish your families and friends. Also Read - Happy Pohela Boishakh 2018: Why is it Celebrated, History, Significance and all you Need to Know About Bengali New Year

Messages in Bengali:

Misti alor jhikimiki sobuj ghase ghase,

snighdho haway duliye matha fuler koli hase,

Pakhir gane poribese mayabi ek dhoa,

dilam tomay subho nababorsher chhoya.

Bondhu tomar bhalobas har janala khola rekho,

Moner akash meghla hole amay kintu deko….

Jhor bristi katiye abar dekhabo alor hasi,

Ami achhi, thakbo jeno tomar pasa-pasi.

Shubho Poila Boisakh!

Notun Surjo, Notun Pran, Notun Sur, Notun Gan,

Notun alloy katuk adhar, par hoye jao okul pathar,

Katuk Bishad Asuk Horso,

Suvo hok NOBO BORSHO

Choitrer Raater Sheshe

Surjo Ashe Notun Beshe,

Shei Surjer Rongin Aalo

Muchhe Dik Jiboner Sokol Kalo

Shubho Nobo Borsho!

Bochor seser jhora pata

bollo ure eshe,

Ekti bochor periye gelo

haoyar sathe vese,

Natun bochor asche taake

jotno kore rekho,

Swapno gulo sotti kore

vison valo theko.

Happy New Year!

Messages in English:

Wishing a blessed and prosperous

Bengali New Year to you and your family.

Subho Poila Boisakh!

Let this year be one that brings you

peace, joy and fulfillment.

Happy Poila Boisakh!

Let’s pray for God to bless us with happiness, courage and wealth on this Bengali New Year. Hearty Poila Boishakh greetings.

Sending your way heartfelt wishes and greetings for the coming year. May your new year be happy and prosperous! Happy Bengali New Year to you and your family.

May this Poila Boisakh fill your life with an abundance of hope, wealth and happiness!

Happy Bengali New Year 2020!