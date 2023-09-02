Home

Bhadrapada Chaturthi 2023: Date, Puja Vidhi and Significance of This Auspicious Tithi

In the rainy season, the second month is known as Bhadrapada Mausam which holds a special significance. Bhadrapada Chaturthi is a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. People often observe a fast

In the rainy season, the second month is known as Bhadrapada Mausam which holds a special significance. Bhadrapada Chaturthi is a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. People often observe a fast or vrat on this Chaturthi to be blessed with strength, wisdom, knowledge, and wealth. The month of Bhadrapada emphasizes on patience and discipline, leading to success. People usually avoid spicy, non-vegetarian, oily foods. Notable festivals like Swarna Gouri Vrtha and Vinayaka Chaturthi also take place during this time.

Bhadrapada Chaturthi 2023 Puja Vidhi

However, to perform the Bhadrapada Chaturthi puja in 2023, one should begin by waking up early, taking a bath, and wearing clean clothes. The observer must then make a sincere pledge to follow this sacred vrat. Lighting a lamp is essential, and the worship should include offerings to Lord Ganesha, Lord Krishna, and the revered holy cows, known as “Gau Mata” in Hinduism. As the moon rises, it’s customary to offer Arghya to the moon itself.

Concluding the puja, the devotee should perform an aarti for Lord Ganesha and Gau Mata. Additionally, it’s important to listen the Bahula Chaturthi Vrat Katha on this auspicious day. By following these rituals, one can connect deeply with spiritual energies and receive divine blessings.

Bhadrapada Chaturthi 2023 significance

The Chaturthi Tithi in Krishna Paksha holds significance, worshiping Lord Ganesha and holy cows as Bahula Chaturthi brings virtue and wealth. Sankashti Chaturthi, worshiping Lord Ganesha and Chandra Dev, aids in overcoming life challenges. Bhadrapada’s rituals foster spiritual growth and material well-being, guided by self-discipline and modesty, nurturing a meaningful life.

Bhadrapada Chaturthi 2023 Date

Get ready for some auspicious days in the Bhadrapada month. On September 3, 2023, Sunday, the special Sankashti Chaturthi and Bahula Chaturthi fasts will be observed. The Chaturthi date of Krishna Paksha starts from 08:49 AM on September 02 and continues until September 03 at 6:24 PM. This period holds immense significance for worship and reflection. But that’s not all, The Panchang has more in store: on September 2, Saturday, celebrate Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi and Kajari Teej, followed by Raksha Panchami on September 4, and Hal Shasti and Teachers Day on September 5. Keep the festive spirit alive with Kalashtami, Budh Ashtami Vrat, and Arbaeen on September 6, and ending up the week with Krishna Janmashtami and Rohini Vrat on September 7. So many occasions to cherish and honor inthis week which holds the great significance for the hindu’s.

