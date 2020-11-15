Bhai Dooj is a yearly Hindu celebration that marks the love and bond between brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, it will be celebrated on November 16. Shubh Muhurat to perform Bhai Dooj rituals will start at 1.10 PM and it will stay till 3.18 pm. Also Read - Happy Bhai Dooj 2020: Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Status, Quotes, and Greetings For Siblings

History And Significance of Bhai Dooj

There are various stories associated with the beginning of the Bhai Dooj celebration. According to some legends, Yamuna, sister of the god of death, Yamaraj called her brother multiple times but Yamaraj couldn’t visit her. When he finally arrived, Yamuna became extremely happy and showered her love on him. She applied a ceremonial tilak on his head and prepared various delectable dishes for her beloved brother. Yamaraj loved hospitality and felt deeply loved and respected. He asked his sister to ask for a boon. Yamuna asked Yamaraj to dedicate a day for himself to visit her every year. Hence, Bhai Dooj festival started when every brother visits their sisters’ house. Also Read - 'Love You, Rahul', Priyanka Wishes Rahul on Bhai Dooj. Watch Photos From Gandhi Album

Other legends say that Lord Krishna went to his sister Subhadra’s house after killing Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed him by performing aarti, putting tilak on his forehead and offering flowers and scrumptious food. This is when the Bhai Dooj festival started.

On this auspicious occasion, sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers, and in return, brothers promise to always protect their sisters. Bhai Dooj may seem similar to Raksha Bandhan but is slightly different from the occasion. Unlike Raksha Bandhan, sisters do not tie a thread or Rakhi on their brothers’ ankle on Bhai Dooj. They just put a tilak on their foreheads and perform aarti.

Bhai Dooj Puja Timings

According to drikpanchang.com,

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time – 01.27 pm to 03.42 pm

Duration – 02 Hours 15 minutes

Dwitiya Tithi Begins – 07:06 am Nov 16, 2020

Dwitiya Tithi Ends – 03:56 am on Nov 17, 2020