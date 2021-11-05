Bhai Dooj 2021: The festival of love and bond between a brother and sister is celebrated with much pomp and fanfare across North India. On Bhai Dooj, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Teeka/Tilak ceremony, and after the ceremony brothers offer gifts to their sisters. Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, it will be celebrated on November 6.Also Read - Bhai Dooj Vastu Shastra: In Which Direction Brother And Sister Should Sit to Perform Puja?

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions. it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.

History And Significance of Bhai Dooj

There are various stories associated with the beginning of the Bhai Dooj celebration. According to some legends, Yamuna, sister of the god of death, Yamaraj called her brother multiple times but Yamaraj couldn’t visit her. When he finally arrived, Yamuna became extremely happy and showered her love on him. She applied a ceremonial tilak on his head and prepared various delectable dishes for her beloved brother. Yamaraj loved the hospitality and felt deeply loved and respected. He asked his sister to ask for a boon. The Yamuna asked Yamaraj to dedicate a day for himself to visit her every year. Hence, the Bhai Dooj festival started when every brother visits their sisters’ house.

Other legends say that Lord Krishna went to his sister Subhadra’s house after killing Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed him by performing aarti, putting tilak on his forehead and offering flowers and scrumptious food. This is when the Bhai Dooj festival started.

On this auspicious occasion, sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers, and in return, brothers promise to always protect their sisters. Bhai Dooj may seem similar to Raksha Bandhan but is slightly different from the occasion. Unlike Raksha Bandhan, sisters do not tie a thread or Rakhi on their brothers’ ankle on Bhai Dooj. They just put a tilak on their foreheads and perform aarti.

Bhai Dooj Puja Timings

According to drikpanchang.com,

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time – 01:10 PM to 03:21 PM

Duration – 02 Hours 11 Mins

Dwitiya Tithi Begins – 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021

Dwitiya Tithi Ends – 07:44 PM on Nov 06, 2021

Here’s wishing our readers, a Happy Bhaiya Dooj!