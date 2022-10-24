Bhai Dooj 2022: The festival of love and bond between a brother and sister is celebrated with much pomp and fanfare across North India. On Bhai Dooj, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Teeka/Tilak ceremony, and after the ceremony brothers offer gifts to their sisters. Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this auspicious day, sisters put a tilak on their brother’s foreheads and perform aarti. Sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers, and in return, brothers promise to always protect them for life long.Also Read - School Diwali & Bhai Dooj Holidays 2022: School Declared Holidays For Students in These States

Bhai Dooj 2022: History And Significance

There are various stories associated with the beginning of the Bhai Dooj celebration. According to some legends, Yamuna, sister of the god of death, Yamaraj called her brother multiple times, but Yamaraj couldn't visit her. When he finally arrived, Yamuna became extremely happy and showered her love on him. She applied a ceremonial tilak on his head and prepared various delectable dishes for her beloved brother. Yamaraj loved the hospitality and felt deeply loved and respected. He asked his sister to ask for a boon. The Yamuna asked Yamaraj to dedicate a day for himself to visit her every year. Hence, the Bhai Dooj festival started when every brother visits their sisters' house.

Other legends say that Lord Krishna went to his sister Subhadra's house after killing Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed him by performing aarti, putting tilak on his forehead and offering flowers and scrumptious food. This is when the Bhai Dooj festival started.

Bhai Dooja 2022: When to Celebrate Bhai Tika In India?

The second day of Kartik Krishna Paksha falls on both October 26 and 27 this year. Bhai Dooj will begin at 02:43 p.m. on October 26 and will end at 12.45 p.m. on October 27. The auspicious time to do tilak with my brother on this day is from 12:14 pm to 12:47 pm. According to the date of Udaya, the Bhai Dooj festival will be celebrated on October 27 in many places. The auspicious time for Bhai Dooj on October 27 will be from 11.07 a.m. to 12.46 p.m.