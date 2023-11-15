Home

Bhai Dooj 2023 Shubh Muhurat: What is The Auspicious Time For Tilak Ceremony?

Bhai Dooj 2023: The auspicious festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters - Here is the auspicious time to start the tilak ceremony:

Bhai Dooj 2023 Shubh Muhurat: Bhai Dooj holds great significance in Hinduism as people celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. This festival is like Raksha Bandhan, where sisters for their brother’s long life and safety. Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, is celebrated on the second day of shukla paksha in the month of Kartik after Diwali.

During Bhai Dooj, the sisters hold fast until she applies a tikka on her brother’s forehead. Following the tikka ceremony, the sisters offer their brother a sweet and they surprise her with a present. On this day, sisters apply mehendi and cook delicious foods for their brothers.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated in different ways all across the country. In Maharashtra and Goa, Bhao means brother in the Marathi language. On this day, after finishing tilak sisters offer prayers to the lord for their brother’s long life. This auspicious day is also known as Bhaiya Dooji and Bhau Beej in different states of India. It is also known as Ningol Chakuba in Manipur and Bhai Phota in West Bengal.

Bhai Dooj 2023 Shubh Muhurat For Tilak

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: November 14, 2023 – 02:36 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: November 15, 2023- 01:47 PM

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: November 15, 2023- 12:38 PM to 02:53 PM.

Shubh Choghadiya: November 15, 2023- 10:44 PM to 12: 05PM

Chal Choghadiya: November 15, 2023 -02:46 PM to 04:07 PM

Laabh Choghadiya: November 15, 2023 – 04:07 PM to 05: 27 PM

Bhai Dooj Significance:

Bhai Dooj is celebrated with great joy and happiness each year for a long time. But do you know the story behind why we celebrate this festival? It is believed that Yamraj the god of death, was called by his sister Yamuna but he was unable to visit her. However, after trying hard they get to meet her. He was welcomed by his sisters with love and delicious dishes. Yamuna also applies tilak on his forehead. After receiving so much love from her sister yamraj asked if she wanted some blessing in return. She asked for one day every year dedicated to Yamraj, when he visits her, It is said that day forefront of the celebration of brothers and sisters, in which brothers visit their sister’s house to seek their blessings.

