Bhai Dooj 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Perform Tilak Ceremony at Home

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik and is observed on the fifth day of Deepawali. This year it will be observed on November 15, 2023. The festival holds cultural significance and reinforces the strong bond between siblings. It is a day to celebrate the love, care and support shared between brothers and sisters.

On Bhai Dooj, sisters perform a puja for the well-being and longevity of their brothers. It involves applying a tilak (vermilion mark) on their brothers’ foreheads, performing aarti and offering prayers. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters as a token of love and protection. Performing the tilak ceremony is a key tradition of this festival to mark the bond between siblings. Many rituals revolve around the tradition. Here is a step-by-step guide for you to follow while performing the tilak ceremony on Bhai Dooj 2023.

BHAI DOOJ 2023: HERE’S HOW TO PERFORM TILAK CEREMONY AT HOME

Gather the essentials for the tilak, including Kumkum (vermillion), rice grains and a coin. Select a clean and auspicious location within your home. Ensure the area is tidy and well-lit On a small plate, mix kumkum and rice grains. This mixture symbolised good fortune and prosperity. Light a diya (lamp) to create a sacred ambience. The flames signify purity and divine presence. Begin the ceremony by offering prayers to the deities. You can chant traditional prayers or mantras that resonate with the significance of Bhai Dooj. Take a small amount of the prepared tilak mixture using your right hand. Gently apply the tilak on your brother’s forehead, usually at the centre or slightly to the right. The tilak represents protection and blessings. Light an incense stick and perform aarti in front of your brother Exchange gifts and sweets with your brother as a symbol of love and appreciation for the bond you share.

BHAI DOOJ 2023: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Although, there are no texts stating the official tale related to the origin of Bhai Dooj. However, it is believed that the demon Narakasura on the day which is now celebrated as Diwali, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra who welcomed him by applying a tilak on his forehead. This gesture is believed to be the origin of the Bhai Dooj tradition, symbolising the special bond between brothers and sisters.

The festival is celebrated differently in different regions of India, such as Phota in West Bengal and Bhao Teej in Maharashtra.

