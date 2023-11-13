Bhai Dooj 2023: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi to Celebrate Bhai Tika

Home

Bhai Dooj 2023: Indian families all around India look forward to Bhaiya Dooj. Siblings put forth extra effort to spend time together during this period, strengthening the close bonds that unite them.

Bhai Dooj 2023: Bhaiya Dooj, which is also referred to as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, is an auspicious occasion that honours the special relationship that exists between siblings. This festival takes place on the second day of the Shukla Paksha, which normally occurs in October or November during the Hindu month of Kartik. Siblings show a lot of love and affection to one another in addition to exchanging presents. The purpose of this ceremony is to protect us from all evil powers and grant us wealth and longevity.

The customs surrounding Bhai Dooj are regionally specific, giving the festival a variety of tastes. Families join together for joyous occasions in certain locations, while sisters make a special dinner for their brothers in others. The ritual tilak, presents, and candies exchanged between siblings strengthen their emotional bond.

When is Bhai Dooj 2023?

In order to highlight the unique link between siblings, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated over two days in India this year with much delight and fervour. Tuesday, November 14, and Wednesday, November 15, will both be dedicated to this momentous occasion.

Bhai Dooj 2023 Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi

The date of the Dwitiya Tithi in 2023 is November 14, 2023, and it will end on November 15, 2023, at 01:47 PM. On November 14, from 01:10 PM to 03:19 PM, is the Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time, a crucial time for the celebration.

Sisters pray for their beloved brothers’ health, longevity, and wealth on this day. On this special day, they draw a tilak, or red mark, on their brothers’ foreheads and perform an aarti using a vibrant thali filled with candies, roli, and coconuts. Sisters give their brother a coconut shell on Bhai Dooj after applying Tilak. It is said that on this day, Yamraj arrived at Yamuna’s home for the first time, and Yamuna gave him a coconut shell as a parting present. The custom of giving coconuts as gifts on Bhai Dooj day began then. Siblings share presents as expressions of love and feast on delicious treats.

Bhai Dooj serves as a timely reminder of the value of close family relationships and the unwavering support that siblings provide to one another throughout their lives.

