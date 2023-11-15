Home

Bhai Dooj 2023: Check out our special selection of greetings, messages, and best wishes for your siblings if you are celebrating this auspicious festival with them.

Bhai Dooj 2023 Wishes: Bhai Dooj is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Once the Diwali celebrations are over, people look forward to celebrating the Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika and Bhratri Dwitiya. This year the festival will be celebrated on November 14th and 15th. Sisters apply tikka on their brother’s foreheads while praying for their long life and well-being. They also offer delicious home-cooked meals to their loving brothers. In return, brothers offer gifts and blessings to their dearest sisters. This auspicious day honours the bond between siblings.

One of the essential aspects of Bhai Dooj is also exchanging heartful messages between brothers and sisters. These wishes express the love and gratitude towards each other. In case you are unable to meet your siblings, then here we are some beautiful messages and quotes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media handles.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 Wishes, Messages, Greetings and Quotes

On the auspicious occasion of bhai dooj, I want to thank you for always being there for me and supporting me in every situation. You are not just my brother, but my friend too. Happy Bhai Dooj!

On this auspicious day of bhai dooj, I pray for your well-being and success. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai, you deserve the best in everything in life. May you achieve what you want. Happy Bhai Dooj!

On this bhai dooj, may the bond between us grow stronger and stronger.

As we celebrate bhai dooj, I want to tell you that you are not just my sister but my friend. Happy Bhai Dooj!

I prayed for an angel and God-gifted you to me. Thank you for being such a lovely sister. Send you a warm and happy bhai dooj!

Wishing you happiness, success and good luck on this bhai dooj. Have a memorable bhai dooj, Bhaiya!

Thank you for being the best brother, I could ask for. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Sending my prayers to the lord for your well-being. Bhai Dooj 2023.

Who needs a superhero when you have brothers in your life? Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this bhai dooj add sweetness to your life and bring endless joy to your sisters. Best wishes to Bhai Dooj.

I am grateful to have a wonderful brother in my life. Wishing you a lot of happiness and good health.

