Bhaidooj 2020: A Hindu festival, Bhaidooj is also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tikka, Bhai Ponta is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour. The festival is celebrated two days after Diwali and this year, it is falling on Monday, November 16. This day is dedicated to brother-sister and to celebrate their bonding. Unlike Raksha Bandhan, on this day sisters give gifts to their brothers. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Diwali With Nick in London Wearing a Stunning Sabyasachi Saree

This day is considered highly auspicious, Bhaidooj falls on the second day of the new moon, as per Hindu Calendar. The Hindu mythology says that Lord Krishna visited her sister Subhadra while returning back after killing the demon, Narkasur. Subhadra welcomed Lord Krishna by applying Kumkum tilak to celebrate his victory. Also Read - Diwali Keeps Oil Companies From Revising Petrol, Diesel Retail Prices

People across India celebrate Bhaidooj in a simple way but if you consider certain factors then it will help you reap better results. Along with Kumkum Tilak, you must also add sandal and betel nuts. You should also add Baajot as an asana for brother. After applying tilak on your brother’s forehead, it will be beneficial if you give black grams, betel leaf, or betel nut in your brother’s hand before you perform the aarti. Also Read - Kejriwal, Sisodia Offer Prayers at Akshardham Temple, Take Part in Diwali Celebrations

Bhai Dooj Date: November 16, 2020 (Monday)

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 1.10 pm to 3.18 pm

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 7.06 am on November 16

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 3.56 am on November 17

Bhaidooj is celebrated in the southern part of the country as Yama Dwitiya.