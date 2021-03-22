Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is celebrated with much enthusiasm on March 22, every year. This day marks the formation day of the state of Bihar. The state government declares this day as a public holiday that is applicable to companies, offices, schools that come under the jurisdiction of the State and Central government. On this day, many social events take place, but due to the pandemic, functions will most likely happen virtually. Also Read - A Festival For Music And Nature Lovers in The Capital

Did you know, this day is not just celebrated in India but in countries including Australia, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, Britain, and Trinidad. This day is celebrated on March 22 because on this day British carved out Bihar from Bengal Presidency in 1912.

On this day, make your loved ones’ day a little more special by sending them these wishes, greeting on Bihar Diwas.

-Life becomes a festival when joy and culture blend, may this day distributes the message of both. Happy Bihar Day 2021

-Some of the happiest moments are around the streets of our Bihar, wishing you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas.

-Wishing you and your family Happy Bihar Diwas

-Our beliefs belong to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day greatest ever.

-Fill your hearts with happiness and brighten your day with smiles and affection Happy Bihar Day

Did you know, Bihar was the first place where the concept of non-violence first originated in the history of mankind.

Here, wishing you all a very Happy Bihar Diwas 2021!