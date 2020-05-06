The auspicious day dedicated to Buddha, Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti will be celebrated on May 7, 2020. The day marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Many believe that Buddha attained salvation or Nirvana under the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya. The teachings of Gautama Buddha or Siddhartha Gautama founded the religion of Buddhism, making the birth anniversary of the spiritual guru so important. Also Read - Buddha Purnima 2020: Know The Date, Importance, Significance and Puja Tithi, Muhurat of Vaishakh Purnima

Also known as Vesak for falling in the “Baisakh” or the “Vaisakha” month, the big day is considered a public holiday in several parts of India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Myanmar, China, Cambodia and many South Asian countries. The day falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakha.

Here we bring you the best messages and wishes to wish your loved ones:

Buddham Sharanam Gachami

Om Mani Padme Hum

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace, and truth.

Happy Buddha Purnima!

We live in illusion and the appearance of things.

There is a reality. We are that reality.

When you understand this, you see that you are nothing, and being nothing, you are everything. That is all.

Happy Buddha Purnima

May the full moon of Buddha Purnima

away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry, and hatred

and herald an era of contentment

peace and enlightenment for the world!

Heartiest Greetings on this day

Happy Buddha Jayanti!!

Rely on the teachings, not on the person

Rely on the meaning, not on the words

Rely on the real-life not on the dreams

Rely on the wisdom, not on the mind inside

Happy Buddha Jayanti!

May Lord Buddha’s preachings for

right conduct,

right motive,

right speech,

right effort,

right resolve,

right livelihood,

right attention and

right meditation…

help us to eradicate evil and suffering from this world.

Spread the message

Of universal brotherhood

And compassion far and wide

Wishing you peace on

Buddha Jayanti

On the auspicious occasion of

Buddha Purnima

I wish that you may find rays

of hope & your life is enlightened by the

divine grace of Lord Buddha!

Happy Buddha Purnima!!!

Quote Reads: To be idle is a short road to death and to be diligent is a way of life; foolish people are idle, wise people are diligent.

Quote Reads: Words have the power to both destroy and heal. When words are both true and kind, they can change our world.

On this day, the Buddhists all over the world commemorate the significant events of Buddhism, i.e. the birth enlightenment and passing away of their spiritual leader. People of various countries visit the holy shrines of Buddha and there are a lot of pilgrims who come to visit his Birth Place and the Mahabodhi Tree.

Devotees generally gather and bring simple offerings of flowers, candles and joss-sticks to lay at the feet of their teacher and pray to him for peace, serenity and tranquillity. They absorb themselves in meditation and chant the mantras and scriptures associated with various sects of Buddhism.