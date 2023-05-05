Home

Buddha Purnima 2023: Date, History to Celebrations, All You Need to Know About Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Purnima 2023: This year, the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha is being celebrated on May 5 as per the full moon falling in the Vaisakh month.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Know All About the Date, History and Significance

Buddha Purnima 2023: Buddha Purnima is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Buddhist community. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha who is said to have attained nirvana or salvation under the famous Bodhi Tree. In some places, it is also known as Buddha Jayanti and this year it will be celebrated on May 5. Speaking of celebration, the ardent devotees and followers of Buddha celebrate this day with great vigour across the globe.

BUDDHA PURNIMA DATE 2023

There is no fixed date for celebrating Buddha Purnima as no one is exactly sure of the date when Lord Buddha was born. However, there are several speculations about it. Buddha Purnima falls on the full moon day of the month of Vaisakh and this time it is on May 5.

According to Drik Panchang, the timing and Purnima tithi is as follows:

Purnima Titihi will begin at: 4:14 am

Buddha Purnima Titthi Conclude at: 3:30 am on May 6, 2023.

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Buddha Purnima is a celebration of the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha who was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautam. Purnima or the full moon is considered to be an auspicious event for the people following Buddhism. According to early beliefs, it was on a full moon day when the prince was born in Lumbini, Nepal. Also, it is believed that he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree again on a full moon night. Another aspect of the importance of it is that some also believe that he left for heavenly aboard on a full moon day. Hence, it is celebrated with much pomp and show.

BUDDHA PURNIMA CELEBRATIONS

There is a vast community of people who are ardent followers of the Buddhist teachings, and scriptures. It is not just in India but the preachings are spread far and wide till Asia, Japan, , East and South Asia, Nepal and a few more places too. On this auspicious day, the people fervently clean their homes, light up candles and take early morning bath rituals. Some also sprinkle the Ganga jal, and embellish their houses with flowers swastikas and so much more. A celebration of peace, people sometimes also donate certain food, clothes also.

Happy Buddha Purnima!

