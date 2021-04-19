Durga Ashtami 2021: Know The Significance, Date, Puja Timings, Kanya Pujan/ Kanjak Muhurat And Importance of 8th Day of Chaitra Navratri Also Read - Ram Navami 2021: Top Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook Quotes To Greet Your Loved Ones

Chaitra Navratri Day 8, April 19, 2021: Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival and today is the eighth day, known as Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. This day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, where worshipping this avatar of Goddess Durga is considered auspicious. She is the eighth manifestation of goddess Durga and amongst the Navadurgas. The ten-armed goddess riding the lion is highly regarded in this part of the country and even the weapons of Goddess Durga are worshipped while reciting mantras in a ritual known as Astra Puja.

Ashtami marks the eighth day of Navratri and on this auspicious day, devotees tend to observe rigorous fast, feast and worship for Goddess Durga who symbolizes strength. On the day of Ashtami, before breaking the fast, nine girls below the age of ten are worshipped and are fed sumptuously and, amongst other things, presented with new clothes. As per Hindu philosophy, these girls are considered as the manifestation of the natural force of creation. Legend has it that it was on the eighth and ninth day of Navaratri that Shakti had taken the form of goddess Durga, on the request of the devas to kill the demon Kalasura.

Durga Ashtami 2021 Date, Time, Muhurat, Kanya Puja Time

Durgashtami April 2021 Fasting Date

Durgashtami April 2021 date: Tuesday, April 20

Begins – 12:01 AM, Apr 20

Ends – 12:43 AM, Apr 21

Durga Ashtami 2021 Bhog / Prasad

On this day, coconut is offered in the form of bhog to please the deity. For prasad, you can also make coconut ladoo or barfi. Apart from this, traditional fare of poori, chana and halwa are prepared on this day.