New Delhi: Chaitra Navratri will start from April 13; this joyous period is also known as Vasant Navratri as it falls in the spring season. It is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. It is a nine-day festival that is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Hindu devotees across India observe fasts and perform puja which goes on for nine days. The nine-day festival signifies the victory of good over evil. Also Read - 'Should Have Done My Research': Cardi B Apologises After Receiving Backlash For 'Goddess Durga' Look

In India, Hindus celebrate four seasonal Navratri which takes place every year. Although only two of them including Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are given supreme importance. The other two Navratri are known as Gupt Navratri. Also Read - 'This is Disrespect': Rapper Cardi B Poses as 'Goddess Durga' to Advertise New Sneaker Collection, Indians Are Enraged

As per the Gregorian Calendar, Chaitra Navratri falls in March or April. The Hindu Calendar says that Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra. This festival is popular in Northern India, In Kashmir, it is known as Navreh. In Maharashtra, the first day of the Hindu New Year is known as Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh, the festival begins with Ugadi. Also Read - Assam Artist Creates Durga Idol With Expired Medicines, Injection Vials

When is Chaitra Navratri 2021?

This year, Chaitra Navratri will start from April 13 (Tuesday) and go on till April 22 (Thursday). The Ashtami will be observed on April 20, whereas Ram Navami is falling on April 21.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Dates