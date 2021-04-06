New Delhi: Chaitra Navratri will start from April 13; this joyous period is also known as Vasant Navratri as it falls in the spring season. It is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. It is a nine-day festival that is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Hindu devotees across India observe fasts and perform puja which goes on for nine days. The nine-day festival signifies the victory of good over evil. Also Read - 'Should Have Done My Research': Cardi B Apologises After Receiving Backlash For 'Goddess Durga' Look
In India, Hindus celebrate four seasonal Navratri which takes place every year. Although only two of them including Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are given supreme importance. The other two Navratri are known as Gupt Navratri. Also Read - 'This is Disrespect': Rapper Cardi B Poses as 'Goddess Durga' to Advertise New Sneaker Collection, Indians Are Enraged
As per the Gregorian Calendar, Chaitra Navratri falls in March or April. The Hindu Calendar says that Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra. This festival is popular in Northern India, In Kashmir, it is known as Navreh. In Maharashtra, the first day of the Hindu New Year is known as Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh, the festival begins with Ugadi. Also Read - Assam Artist Creates Durga Idol With Expired Medicines, Injection Vials
When is Chaitra Navratri 2021?
This year, Chaitra Navratri will start from April 13 (Tuesday) and go on till April 22 (Thursday). The Ashtami will be observed on April 20, whereas Ram Navami is falling on April 21.
Chaitra Navratri 2021 Dates
- Chaitra Navratri Day 1: April 13, 2021 (Tuesday) Pratipada: On this day, people do Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana and Shailputri Puja
- Chaitra Navratri Day 2: April 14, 2021 (Wednesday) Dwitiya: – On Day 2, devotees do Sindhara Dooj and Brahmacharini Puja
- Chaitra Navratri Day 3: April 15, 2021 (Thursday) Tritiya: On Day 3 of Navratri, devotees usually perform Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej, and Chandraghanta Puja.
- Chaitra Navratri Day 4: April 16, 2021 (Friday) Chaturthi: On Day 4 of Navratri also known as Chaturthi, devotees Kushmanda Puja and Vinayaka Chaturthi.
- Chaitra Navratri Day 5: April 17, 2021 (Saturday) Panchami: On Day 5, people perform Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami and Skandamata Puja.
- Chaitra Navratri Day 6: April 18, 2021 (Sunday) Shasthi: On Day 6, Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath and Katyayani Puja are performed.
- Chaitra Navratri Day 7: April 19, 2021 (Monday) Saptami: On Day 7, Maha Saptami and Kalaratri Puja takes place.
- Chaitra Navratri Day 8: April 2021 (Tuesday): Annapurna Ashtami -Sandhi Puja starts at 12:19 AM on April 21 and ends at 1:07 am on April 21
- Chaitra Navratri Day 9: April 21, 2021 (Wednesday) Rama Navami: Chaitra Navratri Day 10: April 22, 2021 (Thursday) Dashami, Navratri Parana