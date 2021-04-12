Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 1: The much-awaited and auspicious time of the year, the nine-day festival of Navratri will start from April 13. Devotees offer their prayers to Maa Shailputri after the Kalash Sthapna. Goddess Shailputri is the daughter of Himalaya. Born in the house of the king of mountains, the pictorial depiction of Maa Shailputri shows her having two hands, holding the Trishul or the trident in the right hand, a pink lotus in the left, and a crescent adorns her forehead. She is seen riding on Nandi bull, she is the wife of Lord Shiva and has two kids, Ganesha and Kartikeya. Also Read - Chaitra Navratri 2021 Date: Know Dates, Days And Other Significant Details

She is the goddess of the Muladhara Chakra or the Root Chakra, who upon awakening begins her journey upwards. Shailputri is associated with crimson red colour. Maa Shailputri represents nature and governs the moon. If you are someone who gets adversely affected by the moon, then you should worship Maa Shailputri to get rid of its ill effects. Also Read - Holi 2021: Tips On How You Can Take Care of Your Immunity While Celebrating The Festival of Colours

Devotees call Maa Shailaputri with names like Sati, Bhavani, Parvati, or Hemavati. According to Hindu mythology, in her previous birth, Sati’s father Daksha Prajapati was a proud king who never accepted her decision of marrying Lord Shiva. He organised a Yagya and didn’t invite Lord Shankar and when Sati reached to question him, he insulted her husband. Sati couldn’t tolerate her husband’s insult and immolated herself. Also Read - Holashtak 2021 Do’s And Don'ts of This Inauspicious Period

Navratri 2021 Day 1 Puja Vidhi:

On the first day (Pratipada), devotees install the Kalash. This ritual is referred to as Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana. On this day, the Shailputri form of Maa Durga is worshipped. Red symbolises passion, auspiciousness as well as anger. Ghatasthapana is one of the most significant rituals. The Muhurta of Ghatasthapana will be from 05.28 am to 10: 14 am. Begin the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings for a hurdle-free Navratri fast. Then invoke Goddess Shailputri and request her to accept your humble prayers.

Navratri 2021 Day 1 Mantra:

Navratri 2021 Day 1 Bhog:

Offer Naivedhya, you may offer Kheer (pudding) made of Cow’s milk as bhog. Then offer fruits, coconut with its husk, bananas, paan and supari, Haldi and kumkum. Worship Maa Shailputri, seek her blessings while offering the bhog.