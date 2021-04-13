Chaitra Navratri 2021, the auspicious festival of Hindus, began on April 13 (Tuesday). The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who is known as the symbol of wisdom and knowledge. Brahmacharini stands for a devoted female student who only desired to marry Lord Shiva. She is the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati. This form is considered as the unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvati. Devi Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength. She holds a rosary in one hand and a Kamandal in the other. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mangal. Also Read - Chaitra Navratri 2021: Here's How You Can Celebrate Lord Ram's Birth Amid COVID19 Crisis

She also signifies love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. Brahmacharini is a combination of two Sanskrit roots – Brahma (shortened from Brahman), means “the one self-existent Spirit, the Absolute Reality, Universal Self, Personal God, the sacred knowledge” and charini is the feminine version of one who is a charya, which means “occupation with, engaging, proceeding, behaviour, conduct, to follow, going after”. Also Read - Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes, Top Quotes, WhatsApp Forwards, Status, Messages, SMS, And Greetings For Your Loved Ones

According to Hindu mythologies, she was on diet of Bilva leaves for 3000 years while she prayed to Lord Shankar. Later she even stopped eating Bilva leaves and continued her penance without any food and water. She was known as aparna when she left eating Bilva leaves. Goddess Brahmacharini followed a strict fasting regimen while staying at an open place in scorching summers, harsh winters and stormy rains. Also Read - Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 1, April 13: Goddess Shailputri Puja, Bhog, Mantra and Vidhi

How to worship Maa Brahmacharini?

Before commencing the puja, devotees should take a bath

Then take flowers, roli, chandan, among other puja samagari and offer it to the idol of Goddess Brahmacharini.

Chant mantras and perform Durga Aarti.

Maa Brahmacharini Mantra:

Ya devi sarvabhuteṣu maa brahmachariṇi rupeṇa sansthita |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||

Dadhana kara padmabhyama akṣamala kamaṇḍalu |

Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariṇyanuttama ||

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah||

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha||

Maa Brahmacharini Prarthana:

Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu| Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama; दधाना कर पद्माभ्यामक्षमाला कमण्डलू। देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Aarti:

Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri

Tumko Nishadin Dhyavat, Hari Bramha Shivri

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Maang Sindur Virajat, Tiko Mrigamad Ko

Ujjval Se Do Naina, Chandravadan Niko

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kanak Saman Kalevar, Raktambar Raje

Raktpushp Gal Mala, Kanthan Par Saje

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kehari Vahan Rajat, Khadag Khapar Dhari

Sur-Nar-Munijan Sevat, Tinake Dukhahari

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kaanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti

Kotik Chandra Divakar, Rajat Sam Jyoti

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Shumbh-Nishumbh Bidare, Mahishasur Ghati

Dhumravilochan Naina, Nishidin Madamati

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Chand-Mund Sanhare, Shonit Beej Hare

Madhu-Kaitabh Dou Mare, Sur Bhaya Door Kare

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Brahmani, Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani

Agam Nigam Bakhani, Tum Shiv Patarani

Om Jai Ambe Gauri.

Chausath Yogini Gavat,Nritya Karat Bhairon

Bajat Tal Mridanga, Aru Baajat Damaru

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata

Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta, Sukh Sampati Karta

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Bhuja Char Ati Shobhit, Varamudra Dhari

Manvanchhit Phal Pavat, Sevat Nar Nari

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapur Bati

Shrimalaketu Mein Rajat, Koti Ratan Jyoti

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Shri Ambeji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave

Kahat Shivanand Svami, Sukh-Sampatti Pave

Happy Navratri!