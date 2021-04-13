Chaitra Navratri 2021, the auspicious festival of Hindus, began on April 13 (Tuesday). The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who is known as the symbol of wisdom and knowledge. Brahmacharini stands for a devoted female student who only desired to marry Lord Shiva. She is the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati. This form is considered as the unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvati. Devi Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength. She holds a rosary in one hand and a Kamandal in the other. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mangal. Also Read - Chaitra Navratri 2021: Here's How You Can Celebrate Lord Ram's Birth Amid COVID19 Crisis
She also signifies love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. Brahmacharini is a combination of two Sanskrit roots – Brahma (shortened from Brahman), means “the one self-existent Spirit, the Absolute Reality, Universal Self, Personal God, the sacred knowledge” and charini is the feminine version of one who is a charya, which means “occupation with, engaging, proceeding, behaviour, conduct, to follow, going after”. Also Read - Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes, Top Quotes, WhatsApp Forwards, Status, Messages, SMS, And Greetings For Your Loved Ones
According to Hindu mythologies, she was on diet of Bilva leaves for 3000 years while she prayed to Lord Shankar. Later she even stopped eating Bilva leaves and continued her penance without any food and water. She was known as aparna when she left eating Bilva leaves. Goddess Brahmacharini followed a strict fasting regimen while staying at an open place in scorching summers, harsh winters and stormy rains. Also Read - Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 1, April 13: Goddess Shailputri Puja, Bhog, Mantra and Vidhi
How to worship Maa Brahmacharini?
- Before commencing the puja, devotees should take a bath
- Then take flowers, roli, chandan, among other puja samagari and offer it to the idol of Goddess Brahmacharini.
- Chant mantras and perform Durga Aarti.
Maa Brahmacharini Mantra:
Ya devi sarvabhuteṣu maa brahmachariṇi rupeṇa sansthita |
Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||
Dadhana kara padmabhyama akṣamala kamaṇḍalu |
Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariṇyanuttama ||
Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥
Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah||
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha||
Maa Brahmacharini Prarthana:
Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu| Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama; दधाना कर पद्माभ्यामक्षमाला कमण्डलू। देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥
Aarti:
Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri
Tumko Nishadin Dhyavat, Hari Bramha Shivri
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Maang Sindur Virajat, Tiko Mrigamad Ko
Ujjval Se Do Naina, Chandravadan Niko
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kanak Saman Kalevar, Raktambar Raje
Raktpushp Gal Mala, Kanthan Par Saje
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kehari Vahan Rajat, Khadag Khapar Dhari
Sur-Nar-Munijan Sevat, Tinake Dukhahari
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kaanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti
Kotik Chandra Divakar, Rajat Sam Jyoti
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Shumbh-Nishumbh Bidare, Mahishasur Ghati
Dhumravilochan Naina, Nishidin Madamati
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Chand-Mund Sanhare, Shonit Beej Hare
Madhu-Kaitabh Dou Mare, Sur Bhaya Door Kare
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Brahmani, Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani
Agam Nigam Bakhani, Tum Shiv Patarani
Om Jai Ambe Gauri.
Chausath Yogini Gavat,Nritya Karat Bhairon
Bajat Tal Mridanga, Aru Baajat Damaru
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata
Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta, Sukh Sampati Karta
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Bhuja Char Ati Shobhit, Varamudra Dhari
Manvanchhit Phal Pavat, Sevat Nar Nari
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapur Bati
Shrimalaketu Mein Rajat, Koti Ratan Jyoti
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Shri Ambeji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave
Kahat Shivanand Svami, Sukh-Sampatti Pave
Happy Navratri!