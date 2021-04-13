New Delhi: The most awaited Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival, beginning on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, has started today. This auspicious festival will go on till April 22, 2021. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya Actor Arjit Taneja Tests Positive For COVID-19, Under Home Quarantine

How is Chaitra Navratri celebrated?

Chaitra Navratri falls during the spring season every year and is considered auspicious among various communities in the country. The celebrations always begin with the ritual of Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. Devotees of the Goddess Durga, on this day, observe a fast for nine consecutive days and pray for health, forgiveness, and prosperity.

For those of you who don't know, the first day of Chaitra Navratri falls during the 'Shukla Paksha' or the full moon phase. The rituals, performed during the nine-day span, vary each day. In fact, it also marks the birthday of Lord Ram, which usually falls on the ninth day during the Navratri festivity, hence it is also known as Rama Navratri.

COVID-19 And Chaitra Navratri

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the places and amid its second wave, it is best to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. With the state governments issuing various guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in each region, it is expected that Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated in a low-key manner this year too.

However, don’t you worry! It doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the festival amid the COVID pandemic. Here we tell you some of the novel ways to celebrate the Navratri festivity this year without dampening your spirits.

Here’s How You Can Celebrate Chaitra Navratri Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Visiting temples with families and friends amid the raging second wave of COVID-19 isn’t a great idea. But thanks to social media, most things can be done virtually now.

You can easily download any video recitation of Ram Katha and then use the Lord’s picture as an idol to mark the incarnation on Earth. It gets even better because you can also ask family members or friends to join you on a video call using any of the apps like Zoom or Google Meet. This will transform your isolation into a community experience like any other year.

During this auspicious festival, verses are recited by devotees from holy scriptures like Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagavatam. This can easily be done from the comfort of your one’s home while practicing social distancing.

Irrespective of whether you’re observing a strict fast (nirjala upvas) or a mild one, a day-long binge of Lord Rama’s tales will surely keep you occupied and enchanted. You can keep yourself occupied the entire day with films and short documentaries on Lord Rama and his conquests, that are easily available on various OTT platforms.

In some parts of the country, devotees also organise bhajans and kirtans for the entire nine-day period of Navratra. But since attending those during the COVID-19 outbreak is unsafe, you can use Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, or Apple Music to get into that Ram Navami groove.

At a time like this, when the entire country is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, it is extremely pertinent to rethink the way we celebrate our festivals for our own safety and the safety of others.

(With inputs from ANI)