Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes, Top Quotes, WhatsApp Forwards, Status, Messages, SMS, And Greetings For Your Loved Ones

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: The nine-day long festival, Navratri is all set to kick-start from April 13. The joyous period is also known as Vasant Navratri, as it takes place in the spring season. The festival is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. During this period, devotees across India observe fasts and perform puja. The nine-day festival signifies the victory of good over evil.

It is believed that Lord Rama was born on this day and hence people all over India celebrate Rama Navami on the ninth day of the Navratri festival. At the auspicious Hindu festival, people around the world send best wishes to their loved ones.

-Cherish new beginnings with the arrival of Maa Durga at home. Happy Navratri!

-Wishing you a fantastic nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness. May Maa shower her choicest blessings over you. Happy Navratri.

-Let the spirit of these pious Navratri days bring you hope and courage in life. Happy Navratri to all.

– May Maa Durga bring joy to you and your loved ones. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be with you always. Happy Navratri!

-May the nine divine days illuminate your life forever. Happy Navratri

-This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your troubles be as small as his mouse. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

-May this Navratri be as splendid as ever. Hope it lightens up yours as well as your dear one’s lives.

Here’s wishing you a Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021!