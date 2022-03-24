The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of April and this year it is starting from 2 April 2022 till 11 April 2022. It is a joyous period which is also known as Vasant Navratri as it falls in the spring season.Also Read - Happy Holi 2022: Top Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Images, WhatsApp Status, And Greetings For Your Loved Ones

It is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. It is a nine-day festival that is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Hindu devotees across India observe fasts and perform puja which goes on for nine days. The nine-day festival signifies the victory of good over evil.

In India, Hindus celebrate four seasonal Navratri which takes place every year. Although only two of them Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are given supreme importance. The other two Navratri are known as Gupt Navratri.

As per the Gregorian Calendar, Chaitra Navratri falls in March or April. The Hindu Calendar says that Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra. This festival is popular in Northern India, In Kashmir, it is known as Navreh. In Maharashtra, the first day of the Hindu New Year is known as Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh, the festival begins with Ugadi.

When is Chaitra Navratri 2022?

This year, Chaitra Navratri will start from April 2 (Saturday) and go on till April 11 (Monday). The Ashtami will be observed on April 9, whereas Navami is falling on April 10.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Dates